Severtson to Showcase Cinema Screens and Coatings During ExpoCine

Courtesy Severtson Screens

Severtson Screens has announced that it will feature its next generation SAT-4K acoustically-transparent cinema projection screen line and enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating during this September’s ExpoCine 2022 in São Paulo, Brazil.



The SAT-4K cinema screen is made of acoustically woven screen material with a gain of 1.18 and a seamless max height of 16 ft (and is customizable to desired specifications with seams).



“Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades since its launch, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” explained Toby Severtson, president and chief executive officer of Severtson Corp. “The foldable SAT-4K is the ideal projection screen for virtually all cinema requirements. Like perforated screens, the sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. Due to almost no audio frequency loss, the SAT-4K screen allows for a completely immersive cinema experience.”



Ricardo LaPorta, South America territory sales manager for Christie Digital Systems, shared, “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K’s acoustic abilities are not hampered by the finer weave, and we can now also seam SAT-4K for larger cinema screens to virtually limitless sizes. When we first saw a demonstration of Severtson’s SAT-4K material, we did not have any sound quality loss with high pitch frequency audio, as such loss is apparent in vinyl screens. The SAT-4K has tremendous sound transfer capabilities, along with remarkable visual clarity. To say we are impressed is an understatement.” LaPorta added that due to the SAT-4K’s performance, they are now using the SAT-4K screen in Christie’s Sao Paulo, Brazil training facility.



The SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating provides a smooth PVC surface with high gain optical coating for texture and gain uniformity. “Our enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating is a brilliant example of Severtson Screens’ continued quest for quality, improvement, and innovation,” added Severtson. “The SēVision 3D GX-WA coating provides the benefits of the standard SēVision 3D GX coating, but offers increased uniformity and brightness typically seen more often on 2D white screens. It is also engineered specifically to increase the viewing angle over standard silver screens while also reducing hotspotting.”