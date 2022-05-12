Sharp NEC Invites Photojournalist Alison Wright to Color Visionary Program

Alison Wright, courtesy Sharp NEC

Sharp NEC Display Solutions has created the Color Visionaries program for color management experts and pro photographers/videographers. The invite-only group features a variety of professionals who are recognized for using the company’s applications.

Added to their roster is photojournalist Alison Wright, who travels the world photographing endangered cultures and people in her quest to define the contours and celebrate the resilience of the human spirit. Wright’s work has appeared in numerous publications including National Geographic, Outside, and Smithsonian.

Wright says, “As the digital world becomes more finessed, we need all the elements to come together to help us produce the best images possible.” Wright added, “I strive for precision and clarity with my cameras and lenses, so it makes sense that I would want the same for my editing viewing platform. I love the setup of my two side-by-side MultiSync PA302W screens that give me edge-to-edge sharpness and precise color clarity.”

The need to raise female voices working in post-disaster areas inspired Wright to establish Faces of Hope (facesofhope.org), a non-profit supporting women and children’s rights worldwide by creating visual awareness and donating directly to grassroots organizations promoting healthcare and education.

Wright has published ten books, including Face to Face: Portraits of the Human Spirit, and Grit and Grace: Women at Work in the Emerging World, scheduled for publication in June 2022. She is also the author of the bestselling memoir, Learning to Breathe: One Woman’s Journey of Spirit and Survival.