ShowBiz Cinemas Adds Five New Members to Executive Team

ShowBiz Cinemas, the Dallas-based chain with eight locations in three states, announced five new hires on Monday.

Jeremy Devine will become Vice President of Marketing and Content. He was previously Vice President of Global Marketing for MediaMation, where he worked on the international rollout of MX4D seating. Aron Barr will become Vice President of Information Technology. He was previously a senior technology executive with Harkins Theatres, where he worked on their loyalty program, online ticketing, website, and mobile app. Chris Younts will become Vice President of Construction. He was previously Facilities Director at Cinemark. Jalynn Crummel will become Director of Purchasing. She was previously Purchasing Manager at Cinemark. Wesley Cribb will become Director of Food and Beverage. He was previously a regional director for Texas, Arkansas, and Colorado at Marcus Theatres.

ShowBiz Cinemas plans to reopen its locations in Texas and Oklahoma this Friday, May 18.