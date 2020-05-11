ShowBiz Cinemas Adds Five New Members to Executive Team

ShowBiz Cinemas, the Dallas-based chain with eight locations in three states, announced five new hires on Monday.
- Jeremy Devine will become Vice President of Marketing and Content. He was previously Vice President of Global Marketing for MediaMation, where he worked on the international rollout of MX4D seating.
- Aron Barr will become Vice President of Information Technology. He was previously a senior technology executive with Harkins Theatres, where he worked on their loyalty program, online ticketing, website, and mobile app.
- Chris Younts will become Vice President of Construction. He was previously Facilities Director at Cinemark.
- Jalynn Crummel will become Director of Purchasing. She was previously Purchasing Manager at Cinemark.
- Wesley Cribb will become Director of Food and Beverage. He was previously a regional director for Texas, Arkansas, and Colorado at Marcus Theatres.
ShowBiz Cinemas plans to reopen its locations in Texas and Oklahoma this Friday, May 18.
