ShowBiz Cinemas Prepares for Construction of Entertainment Center in Idaho Falls, ID

ShowBiz Cinemas will be opening one of its signature Bowling, Movies and More! cinema entertainment centers at Jackson Hole Junction, a new development located in Idaho Falls. ShowBiz will anchor the new 44-acre development, which will also feature retail, business, dining and hospitality establishments.

The new location is scheduled to open in December 2020, with a special groundbreaking ceremony for the cinema scheduled for February 27th. This will be ShowBiz Cinemas’ first complex in Idaho; ShowBiz Cinemas currently operates additional locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Florida.

“ShowBiz Cinemas is incredibly excited to bring our Bowling, Movies and More! entertainment experience to Idaho Falls,” said Kevin Mitchell, ShowBiz Cinemas CEO. “Our Mission is to provide a first-class entertainment experience for every customer who enters our locations. From our boutique bowling lanes, modern arcade gaming and expanded food and beverage offerings, to our luxury recliner seating in all movie auditoriums and a totally immersive SDX theatre experience, we have created a true destination zone for entertainment seekers of all ages to enjoy. Our Jackson Hole Junction project will be unlike anything the residents have ever seen in the state of Idaho. It has been great working with Matt Morgan and his team.”

ShowBiz Cinemas’ Idaho Falls Bowling, Movies and More! entertainment center at Jackson Hole Junction will feature 14 boutique bowling lanes, a modern arcade and redemption center; multiple party rooms; a lane-side café with expansive food and drink options; a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails; a modern concessions area; and 8 state-of the art movie auditoriums, all with luxury electric recliner seating. Among those screening rooms will be an SDX (Superior Digital Experience) auditorium, the circuit’s branded Premium Large Format (PLF) offering, which features 4K digital laser projection, immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound and a wall-to-wall, ceiling to floor screen measuring four stories tall and 70-feet wide.

As with other ShowBiz locations, the Idaho Falls cinema will offer advance reserved seating along with its free Star Rewards loyalty program. The circuit’s celebrated discount programs will apply to the new build, including free movie admission for law enforcement officers and firefighters and a variety of discount options like $5 movie ticket Tuesdays, discount bowling days, and $1 hot dogs all day, every day.

“My partners and I are very excited to be part of the new Showbiz Cinemas and Bowling entertainment center at Jackson Hole Junction. It has been a pleasure working with the owners and their team,” said Matt Morgan, Managing Partner at Jackson Hole Junction Commercial Center. “A full family entertainment center is something this community has needed for a long time and we could not have found a better fit for our community than ShowBiz Cinemas. We look forward to the grand opening in December!”

“The City of Idaho Falls works hard to be appealing to all companies that consider locating in our community,” said Dana Briggs, Idaho Falls Economic Development Director. “ShowBiz Cinemas will find an enthusiastic market for their business in Idaho Falls, and add to the entertainment opportunities available to residents and visitors.”