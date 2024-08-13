Showcase Cinemas Announces Promotion of Rebecca Stein to Senior Vice President Marketing and Partnerships

Photo courtesy National Amusements

Cinema chain Showcase Cinemas has announced the promotion of Rebecca Stein, formerly VP of studio relations and U.S. marketing, to the position of senior vice president marketing and partnerships.

Throughout her career, Stein has had a laser focus on growing Showcase’s U.S. marketing presence, while keeping the company at the forefront of the exhibition industry. Over her time at Showcase, she has managed the marketing launches for key cinema locations—including Patriot Place and Legacy Place, both in Massachusetts—as well as the recent relaunch of Showcase Cinemas de Lux in Warwick, Rhode Island and the opening of the new Showcase Cinema de Lux in Hanover, Massachusetts.

Over the course of her 25-year career with Showcase Cinemas, Stein has made a priority of community engagement and involvement, developing and executing strategic programming initiatives; she also launched the chain’s cause-marketing Showcase for GOOD program, which works in hand with area no-profits. Stein currently leads the company’s Film Impact Series for high school students, which is designed to help raise awareness to combat antisemitism, racism, and hate. She continues to focus on community programs like Bookworm Wednesdays, a summer reading program that has been selling out auditoriums for more than 20 years.

Stein introduced the Popcorn Club children’s loyalty program more than 20 years ago, while also driving her team towards re-invigorating Showcase’s Starpass Loyalty program with new offerings for members. More recently, Stein oversaw the implementation of the Showcase Subscribe membership program, after which she took on oversight of the company’s newly restructured Group Sales offering, resulting in significant year-to-year growth. Stein has also steered the company’s revamped social media program with dedicated content creation teams and a targeted micro-influencer program.

“I’m excited to continue to grow and evolve our marketing initiatives at Showcase Cinemas, while working to further ‘eventize’ the movie-going experience for our guests as we draw people into the movies,” said Stein. “There is nothing like seeing a movie the way it’s meant to be seen: on the big screen, and I look forward to continuing to make Showcase the theater of choice for our customers with new offerings, increased community engagement, fun programming, and so much more to come.”