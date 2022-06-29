For the month of July, Showcase Cinemas’ Bookworm Wednesdays are back. Encouraging young children to read over their summer vacation, Bookworm Wednesdays provide school-aged kids free admission to select family films as a reward for presenting a book report during their visit to participating Showcase Cinemas locations.



Guests at all Bookworm presentations may purchase a ‘1-2-3 Go Box’ (popcorn, candy, and a drink) for $5. This summer’s movie titles include The Boss Baby: Family Business, Spirit: Untamed, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Sing 2. Accompanying parents or guardians, as well as children under six, will also receive free admission.

For more information and to download Showcase Cinemas’ Book Report Form, please visit: www.showcasecinemas.com