Showcase Cinemas Event Cinema Concert Series ‘Showcase Arena’ to Feature Billy Joel, Coldplay

Showcase Cinemas‘ event cinema concert series will feature several top music acts for the rest of 2022:
- Billy Joel’s live concert from Yankee Stadium in New York City – Wednesday, October 5 and Sunday, October 9. Tickets available here.
- Coldplay’s live concert from Buenos Aires, Argentina – Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. Tickets available here.
- Documentary Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon – Monday, December 5; Tuesday, December 6; and Wednesday, December 7. Tickets available here.
- Documentary about the rock singer Ronnie James Dio, DIO: Dreamers Never Die – this Wednesday, September 28 and Sunday, October 2. Tickets available here.
- Documentary about the 1980s heavy metal band, ANVIL!: The Story of Anvil – this Tuesday, September 27. Tickets available here.
- Violinst and maestro André Rieu’s concert film, Happy Days are Here Again – this Thursday, September 29. Tickets available here.
- The Grateful Dead concert film of a 1972 Denmark performance – Tuesday, November 1 and Saturday, November 5.
- Live concert film Duran Duran: A Hollywood High – Thursday, November 3.
Showcase Cinemas announced the launch of its Showcase Arena series in 2019.
The chain ranked #13 in Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 ranking of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 291 screens at 22 locations.
