Showcase Cinemas Partners with DC League of Super-Pets for Free Photo Op

Photo Credits: Warner Bros. ("DC League of Super-Pets")

To celebrate the upcoming release of Warner Bros.’ DC League of Super-Pets—in which Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart voice super-powered super-pets on a mission to save the kidnapped Justice League—Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham, Massachusetts, is hosting a special event for children and families.

On Saturday, July 23, audiences are invited to the theater for a free photo op with Krypto the Super-Dog, voiced in the film by Johnson. After the photo op, guests will be able to purchase tickets for DC League of Super-Pets, out July 29.

The event takes place from 11am to 3pm (ET) at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham, Massachusetts.