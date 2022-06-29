Showcase Cinemas to Host Thor G.O.A.T. Marathon

Courtesy Disney/Marvel Studios

Showcase Cinemas is inviting Marvel fans to a marathon of all four Thor films, including an advance screening of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 7th.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham, MA, will be one of several theaters nationwide to host the full-day event, Marvel G.O.A.T. Marathon: Greatest of All Thor. Guests of the premium event will receive a commemorative t-shirt and lanyard, a 20% discount on concessions, as well as enjoy Thor-themed activities all day long, such as a ‘hammer strength test’.

“What better way to bring the excitement of one of the most anticipated movies of the summer than celebrating all things Thor at Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place?” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing at Showcase Cinemas. “For a great price, the Marvel G.O.A.T. Marathon: Greatest of All Thor event offers fans a way to see this larger than life series, have fun with other Marvel fans, get one-of-a-kind commemorative items and be among the first to see Thor: Love and Thunder.”

For more information visit: www.showcasecinemas.com