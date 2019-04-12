Showcase Cinemas to Offer Shower Stations and Yoga Breaks for Marvel Marathon

As the exclusive New England location to host the 22-movie Marvel marathon beginning Tuesday, April 23 and concluding Thursday, April 25, Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere in Revere, Mass. plans to make the two-day sacrifice a little easier for Marvel fans.

Participants will have access to shower stations in the parking lot, yoga breaks to stretch and relax in the lobby between movies, and portable cellphone charging lockers. Meal breaks (including breakfast sandwiches) will be offered, along with 22% off concessions.

Moviegoers will experience the marathon in Showcase Cinemas’ proprietary XPlus large-format auditorium featuring Dolby Atmos™ sound, fully reclining power-operated seats, and laser projection technology. A single ticket to Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere’s Marvel 22-Movie Marathon costs $90. Fans can see the schedule and reserve their seat at www.showcasecinemas.com/Marvel-22-Movie-Marathon.