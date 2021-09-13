Showtime Analytics Appoints Mark de Quervain as Director of Client Services and Strategy

PRESS RELEASE —

Showtime Analytics, a provider of data-powered solutions to the cinema industry, has named Mark de Quervain as Director of Client Services and Strategy. He will be based out of London, reporting to Showtime co-founders Chief Product Officer Jolyon Spurling and Chief Executive Officer Richard Power.

de Quervain’s career spans 30 years international experience in the entertainment, leisure, QSR, licensing, and consulting industries with roles including VP for Strategy at the agency Creata, Sales and Marketing Director for Rock Up, International Marketing Director for Fast & Furious Live, and part of the senior team that founded Vue Entertainment in the role of Sales and Marketing Director.

He worked in worldwide film distribution as VP International Promotions and Licensing with United International Pictures (UIP), a company owned by Universal, MGM/UA, and Paramount working on releases ranging from James Bond to Jurassic Park.

de Quervain has also worked for several years as a business consultant across the cinema industry internationally with his company Action Marketing Works. He has now returned to cinema after six years working in the leisure and QSR sectors in senior roles.

“I’m delighted to be joining the great team at Showtime Analytics and to be returning to an industry that is so close to my heart,” de Quervain said in a press release. “I’ve worked with Showtime Analytics as a client over the past seven years on several projects in the cinema and leisure sectors, in all cases they have helped me make significant positive changes to our revenues and profitability.”

“We are thrilled to finally welcome Mark to the Showtime family,” Spurling said in the same press release. “Having worked together on numerous projects in the past, it was clear to us that Mark would be a great addition to the team here at Showtime… Mark will play a pivotal role in helping us shape the future of how data is used in the cinema industry and beyond.”