Showtime Cinemas to Receive Exhibitor of the Year Award at CineAsia

Willy Liao, General Manager of ShowTime Cinemas will be on hand to accept the Exhibitor of the Year Award at the CineAsia Awards Ceremony on Thursday, 12 December 2024 at the Millennium Hilton in Bangkok.

“It gives us great pleasure to present the Exhibitor of the Year award to Willy Liao and Taiwan’s Showtime Cinemas,” said Andrew Sunshine, President of The Film Expo Group. “For more than two decades, Showtime has been a leading cinema exhibitor in the APAC region making them an ideal candidate to earn this year’s award.”

Showtime Cinemas currently has 17 multiplex locations in Taiwan with 184 theaters and a seating capacity of 21,120. Showtime Cinemas is the second largest cinema chain, representing over 20% of the Taiwanese exhibition market share and reaches 16,000,000 customers annually. Established in 2002, it currently operates cineplexes in nine different locations, including Taipei, Keelung, Chiayi, Hualien, Taichung and Taitung. Most recently, Showtime Cinemas added eight ScreenX auditoriums across the island. Showtime Cinemas Memberships boast 500,000 active users with 1,700,000 downloads and garners 5,300,000 in ticket sales annually. Parent company Showtime Group owns a multitude of shopping malls, cinemas and luxury resorts.