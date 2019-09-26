Joker Dominates Across Social Media As Release Date Approaches

The upcoming Joker was the most impressive film on social media this week, as it was the only offering to chart across all three tracked services. Given its modest budget of $55 million (especially modest considering just how much comic book adaptations generally cost), the fact that it has generated so much buzz across the three demographics served by these platforms indicates strong opening potential next weekend.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 3,527 19 116,300 21,307 Joker 3,710 7 71,795 15,984 Knives Out 1,243 9 33,028 7,599 No Time To Die 733 7 30,460 4,495 Frozen 2 674 3 14,704 5,354

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Knives Out 22-Sep 8.7 Charlie’s Angels 20-Sep 8.2 Charlie’s Angels 18-Sep 7.5 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker led all films on Twitter in terms of post likes thanks to its patented brute force method of posting more than most other titles and engaging its massive audience base with content that evokes nostalgia amongst its fans. The end result is having huge awareness amongst its core fans for months on end. Joker finished a strong second despite having less than half the posts of Star Wars and without being part of an existing franchise.Yes, the Joker has appeared in numerous big-budget hits on the big screen, but this is an entirely new offering that stands apart from previous films. DC Comic adaptations have struggled with critics in recent years, but with strong reception on the festival circuit—going so far as to lead to awards season buzz—puts Jokerin a good spot to turn heads and empty wallets. Knives Out benefited from having social media heavyweights as cast members; an exchange between co-star and Take Waititi provided the most talked-about single tweet of the entire week. Knives Out has struggled to generate buzz overall, so this was a much-needed shot in the arm.

Facebook

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Dark Waters 1,835 4 77,887 31,699 Zombieland: Double Tap 1,533 10 62,915 21,679 Joker 12,177 8 57,325 8,008 Frozen II (1,845) 3 43,987 9,746 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 8,844 6 41,700 7,567

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Dark Waters 18-Sep 8.4 Zombieland: Double Tap 16-Sep 8.1 Frozen II 22-Sep 7.4 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Dark Waters reigned supreme on Facebook this past week with 77,887 likes and almost 32,000 shares. It didn’t come close to charting on the other services (20th on Twitter and 55th on Instagram), which indicates a couple off things: that the films’s marketing team is potentially focusing on Facebook and that middle-aged women are the ones most interested in seeing the film so far. Zombieland: Double Tap also had a decent week as it finished in the top 15 on all three services and second overall on Facebook. It is the type of film that could potentially resonate and connect with social media users not unlike Deadpool, a film it mentions every chance it can get in its marketing.

Instagram

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 35,653 9 1,888,330 14,372 Joker 33,442 9 509,761 3,559 No Time To Die 8,410 5 201,990 1,475 Charlie’s Angels 12,995 6 188,816 1,381 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 6,189 8 134,218 1,382

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 17-Sep 9.3 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 16-Sep 9.3 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Sep 9.0 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker got back to its usual dominant self on Instagram, finishing with more than three times the likes and comments of second place finisher Joker. The Rise of Skywalker also secured the top three single posts. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil charted on Instagram and Facebook with a fifth place finish as it ramps up its media blitz leading up to release in October.