Joker Dominates Across Social Media As Release Date Approaches

The upcoming Joker was the most impressive film on social media this week, as it was the only offering to chart across all three tracked services. Given its modest budget of $55 million (especially modest considering just how much comic book adaptations generally cost), the fact that it has generated so much buzz across the three demographics served by these platforms indicates strong opening potential next weekend.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
|3,527
|19
|116,300
|21,307
|Joker
|3,710
|7
|71,795
|15,984
|Knives Out
|1,243
|9
|33,028
|7,599
|No Time To Die
|733
|7
|30,460
|4,495
|Frozen 2
|674
|3
|14,704
|5,354
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Knives Out
|22-Sep
|8.7
|Charlie’s Angels
|20-Sep
|8.2
|Charlie’s Angels
|18-Sep
|7.5
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker led all films on Twitter in terms of post likes thanks to its patented brute force method of posting more than most other titles and engaging its massive audience base with content that evokes nostalgia amongst its fans. The end result is having huge awareness amongst its core fans for months on end. Joker finished a strong second despite having less than half the posts of Star Wars and without being part of an existing franchise.Yes, the Joker has appeared in numerous big-budget hits on the big screen, but this is an entirely new offering that stands apart from previous films. DC Comic adaptations have struggled with critics in recent years, but with strong reception on the festival circuit—going so far as to lead to awards season buzz—puts Jokerin a good spot to turn heads and empty wallets. Knives Out benefited from having social media heavyweights as cast members; an exchange between co-star and Take Waititi provided the most talked-about single tweet of the entire week. Knives Out has struggled to generate buzz overall, so this was a much-needed shot in the arm.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Dark Waters
|1,835
|4
|77,887
|31,699
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|1,533
|10
|62,915
|21,679
|Joker
|12,177
|8
|57,325
|8,008
|Frozen II
|(1,845)
|3
|43,987
|9,746
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|8,844
|6
|41,700
|7,567
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Dark Waters
|18-Sep
|8.4
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|16-Sep
|8.1
|Frozen II
|22-Sep
|7.4
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Dark Waters reigned supreme on Facebook this past week with 77,887 likes and almost 32,000 shares. It didn’t come close to charting on the other services (20th on Twitter and 55th on Instagram), which indicates a couple off things: that the films’s marketing team is potentially focusing on Facebook and that middle-aged women are the ones most interested in seeing the film so far. Zombieland: Double Tap also had a decent week as it finished in the top 15 on all three services and second overall on Facebook. It is the type of film that could potentially resonate and connect with social media users not unlike Deadpool, a film it mentions every chance it can get in its marketing.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|35,653
|9
|1,888,330
|14,372
|Joker
|33,442
|9
|509,761
|3,559
|No Time To Die
|8,410
|5
|201,990
|1,475
|Charlie’s Angels
|12,995
|6
|188,816
|1,381
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|6,189
|8
|134,218
|1,382
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|17-Sep
|9.3
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|16-Sep
|9.3
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|19-Sep
|9.0
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker got back to its usual dominant self on Instagram, finishing with more than three times the likes and comments of second place finisher Joker. The Rise of Skywalker also secured the top three single posts. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil charted on Instagram and Facebook with a fifth place finish as it ramps up its media blitz leading up to release in October.
