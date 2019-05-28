Social Pulse: ‘Downton Abbey’ Picks Up Buzz on Facebook

Social Media Review: Monday May 20 to Sunday May 26, 2019

Twitter

Spider-Man: Far From Home narrowly staved off a surging Terminator: Dark Fate to threepeat atop the Twitter dashboard for new page likes. Overall numbers were down on the week but despite just having two posts on the week Spidey was just too strong. Terminator: Dark Fate got a warm reception for its first trailer, as did Downton Abbey as both charted for the first time. Toy Story 4 didn’t make the top 5 for new likes but its tweet sharing its final trailer led all films for the highest rated single tweet on the week.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Spider-Man: Far From Home 9,673 2 48,322 11,159 Terminator: Dark Fate 8,053 8 33,242 14,897 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood 7,179 10 52,955 19,808 Downton Abbey 4,374 27 42,722 11,032 Dark Phoenix 4,069 20 68,850 14,295

Facebook

Downton Abbey really shined on Facebook this past week where it blew away the competition in most notable categories. It didn’t get nearly the same traction on the other social media services as Facebook plays more favorably to its core demographic of 35+ women, allowing it to have over 300,000 likes on the week and over 170,000 shares. Child’s Play got a lot of attention this past week not because of a new trailer but because of a poster released showing Chuckie roasting a toy over a fire which looks a lot like the character Slinky from the Disney Toy Story franchise. They had previously released a poster which had what looked like the character Woody laying lifeless on the floor which also got a lot of attention. Both films are being released on the same day in July and given the huge popularity of Toy Story you really have to give kudos to newcomer United Artists Releasing and their marketing strategy here to piggy-back off of its popularity. Toy Story 4 did also have an equally strong week on Facebook despite having just 2 posts, the least of any top 5 film. The animated September release Abominable made its debut on the charts on the week with its first trailer.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Downton Abbey 48,513 5 331,709 175,315 Child’s Play 5,890 5 106,093 43,867 Toy Story 4 5,626 2 104,552 52,199 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 548 8 57,508 10,813 Abominable 13,445 4 50,742 23,698

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker repeated atop the Instagram chart this past week with more than five times the likes or Interactions of the nearest competitor. It has such a head start over most titles with its 10 million plus followers that just about any post it churns out is very well received. Case in point is the fact that it took all three spots in the top posts of the week easily. Heading up the also-rans was Once Upon A Time In Hollywood which rode its new trailer to a top 3 finish on the service.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Interactions Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 49,350 7 2,182,384 2,196,831 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood 25,045 12 396,755 400,035 Child’s Play 6,159 4 318,505 324,829 Spider-Man: Far From Home 21,332 2 276,315 278,049 Downton Abbey 11,658 4 215,994 228,737

The big winner on the week was definitely Downton Abbey which was the only film to chart on all three services on the week. Child’s Play gets an honorable mention thanks to its clever tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign which utilizes its competitor Toy Story 4. One interesting and curious stats on the week, especially on the heels of Aladdin’s huge performance over the weekend is that Disney’s The Lion King was the only film opening in wide release over the next two months that did not have a single post to any of the three major social media platforms. Surely the marketing arm behind the film missed an opportunity here to capitalize on the wave of nostalgia that Aladdin tapped into.