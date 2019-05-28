Social Pulse: ‘Downton Abbey’ Picks Up Buzz on Facebook

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • May 28 2019

Social Media Review: Monday May 20 to Sunday May 26, 2019

Twitter

Spider-Man: Far From Home narrowly staved off a surging Terminator: Dark Fate to threepeat atop the Twitter dashboard for new page likes. Overall numbers were down on the week but despite just having two posts on the week Spidey was just too strong. Terminator: Dark Fate got a warm reception for its first trailer, as did Downton Abbey as both charted for the first time. Toy Story 4 didn’t make the top 5 for new likes but its tweet sharing its final trailer led all films for the highest rated single tweet on the week. 

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
Spider-Man: Far From Home          9,673  48,322  11,159 
Terminator: Dark Fate          8,053  33,242  14,897 
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood          7,179  10  52,955  19,808 
Downton Abbey          4,374  27  42,722  11,032 
Dark Phoenix          4,069  20  68,850  14,295 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Toy Story 4 22-May 8.4
Terminator: Dark Fate 23-May 8.1
Dark Phoenix 24-May 7.8
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments


Click on the Film’s Title to See Full Post

Facebook

Downton Abbey really shined on Facebook this past week where it blew away the competition in most notable categories. It didn’t get nearly the same traction on the other social media services as Facebook plays more favorably to its core demographic of 35+ women, allowing it to have over 300,000 likes on the week and over 170,000 shares. Child’s Play got a lot of attention this past week not because of a new trailer but because of a poster released showing Chuckie roasting a toy over a fire which looks a lot like the character Slinky from the Disney Toy Story franchise. They had previously released a poster which had what looked like the character Woody laying lifeless on the floor which also got a lot of attention. Both films are being released on the same day in July and given the huge popularity of Toy Story you really have to give kudos to newcomer United Artists Releasing and their marketing strategy here to piggy-back off of its popularity. Toy Story 4 did also have an equally strong week on Facebook despite having just 2 posts, the least of any top 5 film. The animated September release Abominable made its debut on the charts on the week with its first trailer.

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
Downton Abbey                  48,513  331,709           175,315 
Child’s Play                     5,890  106,093             43,867 
Toy Story 4                     5,626  104,552             52,199 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker                        548  57,508             10,813 
Abominable                  13,445  50,742             23,698 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Downton Abbey 21-May 9.5
Child’s Play 21-May 8.6
Toy Story 4 21-May 8.4
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments


Click on the Film’s Title to See Full Post

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker repeated atop the Instagram chart this past week with more than five times the likes or Interactions of the nearest competitor. It has such a head start over most titles with its 10 million plus followers that just about any post it churns out is very well received. Case in point is the fact that it took all three spots in the top posts of the week easily. Heading up the also-rans was Once Upon A Time In Hollywood which rode its new trailer to a top 3 finish on the service.

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Interactions 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          49,350  2,182,384           2,196,831 
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood          25,045  12  396,755               400,035 
Child’s Play            6,159  318,505               324,829 
Spider-Man: Far From Home          21,332  276,315               278,049 
Downton Abbey          11,658  215,994               228,737 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 24-May 9.6
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 22-May 9.5
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 22-May 9.4
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Click on the Film’s Title to See Full Post

The big winner on the week was definitely Downton Abbey which was the only film to chart on all three services on the week. Child’s Play gets an honorable mention thanks to its clever tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign which utilizes its competitor Toy Story 4. One interesting and curious stats on the week, especially on the heels of Aladdin’s huge performance over the weekend is that Disney’s The Lion King was the only film opening in wide release over the next two months that did not have a single post to any of the three major social media platforms. Surely the marketing arm behind the film missed an opportunity here to capitalize on the wave of nostalgia that Aladdin tapped into. 

Share this post

News Stories