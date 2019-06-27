Social Pulse: Spider-Man Far From Home Crawls Up the Rankings

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • June 27 2019

Social Media Snapshot – Monday June 17 to Sunday June 23

The social media wave is clearly cresting at the right time for Spider-Man: Far From Home as it is poised for a strong box office bow next week. Its domination on our social media tracking metrics this week suggests a particularly broad appeal for the latest installment of the franchise.

The opening weekend record for the Spider-Man franchise still stands at the $151 million that Spider-Man 3 secured in its 2007 release. While that figure is likely to remain on top considering Far From Home opens on a Tuesday, there is a chance that the latest Spidey sequel will manage to eclipse the $404 million theatrical run Sony’s first Spider-Man nabbed in 2002. It would be a huge win and further validation for Sony’s decision to align with Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Here’s a look at our latest social media tracking:

Twitter

Spider-Man: Far From Home made it seven weeks in a row as it entered its last week of eligibility for our Twitter charts with almost 400,000 post likes. Spidey had more likes and retweets than every other tracked film combined which is very impressive when you consider that includes over 100 official film pages. It also is the first time in the history of this column that a single film has scored the top 3 posts on any given week in a service. It was a slow week in terms of trailers and news for other films though The Lion King did manage to flex its muscles with just two posts. A set visit from Prince Charles to the set of Bond 25 was also a big hit with Twitter users and gave the film its first top-five finish.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
Spider-Man: Far From Home          9,990  26  379,554           63,206 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          1,997  17  57,959             8,839 
The Lion King          2,649  37,049           13,255 
Bond 25          1,835  30,257             5,651 
Midsommar          1,547  12  14,834             3,299 

Top 3 Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post

Movie Date Power*
Spider-Man: Far From Home 21-Jun 8.2
Spider-Man: Far From Home 18-Jun 8.0
Spider-Man: Far From Home 22-Jun 7.8
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

The Lion King flexed its might on the week with almost 100,000 likes from just two posts as it just barely beat out Spider-Man: Far From Home for the top Facebook spot. Downton Abbey again showcased just how much pull it has with middle-aged and older women on the service as it had the third most likes on the week and most discussed post. In fact, it only had that one post on the week which listed set pics and promo shots of the upcoming film. Bad Trip’s red band trailer was enough to land it in the top 5 on the week with almost 50,000 new likes, finishing with the second biggest post on the week. 

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
The Lion King          (2,050)          91,249           27,852 
Spider-Man: Far From Home          11,078  10           87,107           12,916 
Downton Abbey            4,174           64,645           10,279 
Bad Trip            2,802           46,862           32,800 
Annabelle Comes Home            9,127  23           37,756             8,591 

Top 3 Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post

Movie Date Power*
Downton Abbey 17-Jun 8.2
Bad Trip 20-Jun 8.2
Spider-Man: Far From Home 21-Jun 8.1
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

For the first time in the last couple months, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was beaten out to the top spot on Instagram as it came in a distant second to Spider-Man: Far From Home. The web-slinger also had the top 2 posts on the week which meant that it is the first film since the inception of this column to finish in the top two of all three services and also have 6 of the 9 top posts on the week. 

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
Spider-Man: Far From Home          85,261  1,975,383           12,966 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          45,106  978,336             4,986 
Annabelle Comes Home            7,551  26  200,313             2,772 
James Bond 007          10,971  197,557             1,777 
The Lion King          15,580  171,098             4,573 

Top 3 Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post

Movie Date Power*
Spider-Man: Far From Home 21-Jun 9.6
Spider-Man: Far From Home 22-Jun 9.2
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 21-Jun 9.0
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments




