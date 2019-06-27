Social Pulse: Spider-Man Far From Home Crawls Up the Rankings

Social Media Snapshot – Monday June 17 to Sunday June 23



The social media wave is clearly cresting at the right time for Spider-Man: Far From Home as it is poised for a strong box office bow next week. Its domination on our social media tracking metrics this week suggests a particularly broad appeal for the latest installment of the franchise.

The opening weekend record for the Spider-Man franchise still stands at the $151 million that Spider-Man 3 secured in its 2007 release. While that figure is likely to remain on top considering Far From Home opens on a Tuesday, there is a chance that the latest Spidey sequel will manage to eclipse the $404 million theatrical run Sony’s first Spider-Man nabbed in 2002. It would be a huge win and further validation for Sony’s decision to align with Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s a look at our latest social media tracking:

Twitter

Spider-Man: Far From Home made it seven weeks in a row as it entered its last week of eligibility for our Twitter charts with almost 400,000 post likes. Spidey had more likes and retweets than every other tracked film combined which is very impressive when you consider that includes over 100 official film pages. It also is the first time in the history of this column that a single film has scored the top 3 posts on any given week in a service . It was a slow week in terms of trailers and news for other films though The Lion King did manage to flex its muscles with just two posts. A set visit from Prince Charles to the set of Bond 25 was also a big hit with Twitter users and gave the film its first top-five finish.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Spider-Man: Far From Home 9,990 26 379,554 63,206 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 1,997 17 57,959 8,839 The Lion King 2,649 2 37,049 13,255 Bond 25 1,835 7 30,257 5,651 Midsommar 1,547 12 14,834 3,299

Top 3 Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post

Facebook

The Lion King flexed its might on the week with almost 100,000 likes from just two posts as it just barely beat out Spider-Man: Far From Home for the top Facebook spot. Downton Abbey again showcased just how much pull it has with middle-aged and older women on the service as it had the third most likes on the week and most discussed post. In fact, it only had that one post on the week which listed set pics and promo shots of the upcoming film. Bad Trip’s red band trailer was enough to land it in the top 5 on the week with almost 50,000 new likes, finishing with the second biggest post on the week.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares The Lion King (2,050) 2 91,249 27,852 Spider-Man: Far From Home 11,078 10 87,107 12,916 Downton Abbey 4,174 1 64,645 10,279 Bad Trip 2,802 3 46,862 32,800 Annabelle Comes Home 9,127 23 37,756 8,591

Top 3 Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post

Instagram

For the first time in the last couple months, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was beaten out to the top spot on Instagram as it came in a distant second to Spider-Man: Far From Home. The web-slinger also had the top 2 posts on the week which meant that it is the first film since the inception of this column to finish in the top two of all three services and also have 6 of the 9 top posts on the week.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Spider-Man: Far From Home 85,261 9 1,975,383 12,966 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 45,106 7 978,336 4,986 Annabelle Comes Home 7,551 26 200,313 2,772 James Bond 007 10,971 6 197,557 1,777 The Lion King 15,580 3 171,098 4,573

Top 3 Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post











