Social Pulse: Spider-Man Far From Home Crawls Up the Rankings

Social Media Snapshot – Monday June 17 to Sunday June 23
The social media wave is clearly cresting at the right time for Spider-Man: Far From Home as it is poised for a strong box office bow next week. Its domination on our social media tracking metrics this week suggests a particularly broad appeal for the latest installment of the franchise.
The opening weekend record for the Spider-Man franchise still stands at the $151 million that Spider-Man 3 secured in its 2007 release. While that figure is likely to remain on top considering Far From Home opens on a Tuesday, there is a chance that the latest Spidey sequel will manage to eclipse the $404 million theatrical run Sony’s first Spider-Man nabbed in 2002. It would be a huge win and further validation for Sony’s decision to align with Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Here’s a look at our latest social media tracking:
Spider-Man: Far From Home made it seven weeks in a row as it entered its last week of eligibility for our Twitter charts with almost 400,000 post likes. Spidey had more likes and retweets than every other tracked film combined which is very impressive when you consider that includes over 100 official film pages. It also is the first time in the history of this column that a single film has scored the top 3 posts on any given week in
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|9,990
|26
|379,554
|63,206
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|1,997
|17
|57,959
|8,839
|The Lion King
|2,649
|2
|37,049
|13,255
|Bond 25
|1,835
|7
|30,257
|5,651
|Midsommar
|1,547
|12
|14,834
|3,299
Top 3 Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|21-Jun
|8.2
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|18-Jun
|8.0
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|22-Jun
|7.8
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
The Lion King flexed its might on the week with almost 100,000 likes from just two posts as it just barely beat out Spider-Man: Far From Home for the top Facebook spot. Downton Abbey again showcased just how much pull it has with middle-aged and older women on the service as it had the third most likes on the week and most discussed post. In fact, it only had that one post on the week which listed set pics and promo shots of the upcoming film. Bad Trip’s red band trailer was enough to land it in the top 5 on the week with almost 50,000 new likes, finishing with the second biggest post on the week.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|The Lion King
|(2,050)
|2
|91,249
|27,852
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|11,078
|10
|87,107
|12,916
|Downton Abbey
|4,174
|1
|64,645
|10,279
|Bad Trip
|2,802
|3
|46,862
|32,800
|Annabelle Comes Home
|9,127
|23
|37,756
|8,591
Top 3 Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Downton Abbey
|17-Jun
|8.2
|Bad Trip
|20-Jun
|8.2
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|21-Jun
|8.1
| * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
For the first time in the last couple months, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was beaten out to the top spot on Instagram as it came in a distant second to Spider-Man: Far From Home. The web-slinger also had the top 2 posts on the week which meant that it is the first film since the inception of this column to finish in the top two of all three services and also have 6 of the 9 top posts on the week.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|85,261
|9
|1,975,383
|12,966
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|45,106
|7
|978,336
|4,986
|Annabelle Comes Home
|7,551
|26
|200,313
|2,772
|James Bond 007
|10,971
|6
|197,557
|1,777
|The Lion King
|15,580
|3
|171,098
|4,573
Top 3 Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|21-Jun
|9.6
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|22-Jun
|9.2
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|21-Jun
|9.0
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
