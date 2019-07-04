Social Pulse: The Lion King Gains Traction

Social Media Snapshot – Monday June 24 to Tuesday July 2
Trailers led the charts this week. Films boasting new trailers made up for half of the top 5 slots across the three major services tracked; The Lion King’s rise to being in the top 5 across the board is a nice turnaround for a film which didn’t have a single post on any service during a week just a month ago. It has emerged as the next must-see film and very possibly the last triple digit opener we will have until the Holiday season and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Charlie’s Angels
|14,040
|5
|176,830
|61,265
|The Lion King
|7,798
|7
|94,855
|32,876
|James Bond 007
|10,374
|15
|94,625
|18,404
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|3,014
|23
|73,902
|10,012
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|1,683
|1
|36,036
|12,762
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Charlie’s Angels
|27-Jun
|8.8
|The Lion King
|3-Jul
|8.2
|The Lion King
|2-Jul
|8.0
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
The Lion King repeated atop the Facebook pile with close to 400,000 likes and over 160,000 shares. The marketing campaign for the film from its official channels has been very measured and exacting, favoring quality over quantity and with massive followers counts on all services it has been successful at generating buzz and interest, especially considering its family-friendly core audience. Hobbs & Shaw had a solid showing on the service, this time thanks to its final trailer before release next month. The spinoff has had a hard time replicating its Facebook success on Twitter or Instagram so far but it is clearly a force to be reckoned with this August. Similar to Hobbs & Shaw, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood has done very well on Facebook despite having middling performances on the other two services.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|The Lion King
|29,821
|6
|392,180
|161,990
|Hobbs & Shaw
|24,097
|8
|122,018
|60,622
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|5,225
|3
|80,692
|33,785
|Charlie’s Angels
|17,954
|5
|65,088
|53,116
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|12,901
|1
|62,348
|62,437
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|The Lion King
|2-Jul
|9.2
|Hobbs & Shaw
|28-Jun
|8.8
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|1-Jul
|8.6
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
While Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker reclaimed its top spot on the week, the big story on Instagram was the huge debut trailer from Spies In Disguise which has seen almost 10 million video views over its first two days. It finished just outside the top 5 on Twitter and Facebook (finishing 6th and 9th respectively) but its Instagram performance was a surprise to most. A big part of its success was no doubt the fact that one of its stars Tom Holland also has Spider-Man: Far From Home out which is burning up all social media, but regardless of the impetus all news is good news and it significantly increased its awareness.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|48,221
|13
|1,547,716
|8,768
|Spies In Disguise
|3,300
|2
|589,900
|5,084
|The Lion King
|46,270
|6
|331,962
|6,151
|Hobbs & Shaw
|50,339
|8
|236,952
|1,955
|James Bond 007
|21,287
|5
|216,163
|1,942
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Spies In Disguise
|2-Jul
|9.6
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|30-Jun
|9.1
|James Bond 007
|30-Jun
|8.3
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
