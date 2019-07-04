Social Pulse: The Lion King Gains Traction

Social Media Snapshot – Monday June 24 to Tuesday July 2



Trailers led the charts this week. Films boasting new trailers made up for half of the top 5 slots across the three major services tracked; The Lion King’s rise to being in the top 5 across the board is a nice turnaround for a film which didn’t have a single post on any service during a week just a month ago. It has emerged as the next must-see film and very possibly the last triple digit opener we will have until the Holiday season and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Twitter

Now that Spider-Man: Far From Home is in release , other films have begun to shine. Charlie’s Angels did just that, as it easily was the most popular film tracked on the week thanks to its first trailer. All-female action films have become much less of an oddity in recent years but there are question marks here about if the brand and name recognition of a 40-year-old TV show will be enough to fill seats since there is a lack of drawing power from its stars outside of Kristen Stewart who has been hit or miss in recent years. So far so good for the film as over 175,000 likes and 60,000 retweets over the last week+ was a big win. The untitled James Bond sequel also was active on the week as filming moved to London which led to a lot of news and even a new official image from the film. Jumanji: The Next Level also dropped its first trailer a couple of days ago, which had a big splash on the service. Still a long ways away from release, the film should be one of the cornerstones of the holiday season.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Charlie’s Angels 14,040 5 176,830 61,265 The Lion King 7,798 7 94,855 32,876 James Bond 007 10,374 15 94,625 18,404 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3,014 23 73,902 10,012 Jumanji: The Next Level 1,683 1 36,036 12,762

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Charlie’s Angels 27-Jun 8.8 The Lion King 3-Jul 8.2 The Lion King 2-Jul 8.0 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

The Lion King repeated atop the Facebook pile with close to 400,000 likes and over 160,000 shares. The marketing campaign for the film from its official channels has been very measured and exacting, favoring quality over quantity and with massive followers counts on all services it has been successful at generating buzz and interest, especially considering its family-friendly core audience. Hobbs & Shaw had a solid showing on the service, this time thanks to its final trailer before release next month. The spinoff has had a hard time replicating its Facebook success on Twitter or Instagram so far but it is clearly a force to be reckoned with this August. Similar to Hobbs & Shaw, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood has done very well on Facebook despite having middling performances on the other two services.



Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares The Lion King 29,821 6 392,180 161,990 Hobbs & Shaw 24,097 8 122,018 60,622 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood 5,225 3 80,692 33,785 Charlie’s Angels 17,954 5 65,088 53,116 Jumanji: The Next Level 12,901 1 62,348 62,437

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* The Lion King 2-Jul 9.2 Hobbs & Shaw 28-Jun 8.8 Jumanji: The Next Level 1-Jul 8.6 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

While Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker reclaimed its top spot on the week, the big story on Instagram was the huge debut trailer from Spies In Disguise which has seen almost 10 million video views over its first two days. It finished just outside the top 5 on Twitter and Facebook (finishing 6th and 9th respectively) but its Instagram performance was a surprise to most. A big part of its success was no doubt the fact that one of its stars Tom Holland also has Spider-Man: Far From Home out which is burning up all social media, but regardless of the impetus all news is good news and it significantly increased its awareness.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 48,221 13 1,547,716 8,768 Spies In Disguise 3,300 2 589,900 5,084 The Lion King 46,270 6 331,962 6,151 Hobbs & Shaw 50,339 8 236,952 1,955 James Bond 007 21,287 5 216,163 1,942

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Spies In Disguise 2-Jul 9.6 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 30-Jun 9.1 James Bond 007 30-Jun 8.3 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments







