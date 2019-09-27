Sony and Disney Announce Third Film in Spider-Man: Homecoming Series to Be Produced with Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, Set for July 16, 2021 Release

The rallying cry of fans around the world has been heard, and answered: Sony Pictures and Disney Studios have reached an agreement for the continuation of Spider-Man’s presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for at least two more films.

The official press release:

SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT AND THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS ANNOUNCE THIRD FILM IN SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING SERIES WILL BE PRODUCED WITH

MARVEL STUDIOS AND KEVIN FEIGE

Film Dated for Release on July 16, 2021

Spider-Man to Appear in a Future Marvel Studios Film

[Culver City, CA – September 27, 2019] Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios jointly announced today that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will produce the third film in the SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING series, starring Tom Holland. The film is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021. As part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film. Amy Pascal will also produce through Pascal Pictures, as she has on the first two Holland-led films.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” said Pascal. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visithttp://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

The Walt Disney Studios

For over 95 years, The Walt Disney Studios has been the foundation on which The Walt Disney Company was built. Today the Studio brings quality movies, music and stage plays to consumers throughout the world. Feature films are released under the following banners: Disney, including Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, Disneynature, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, as well as Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Family, Fox Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios. The Disney Music Group encompasses the Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records labels, as well as Disney Music Publishing. The Disney Theatrical Group produces and licenses live events, including Disney on Broadway, Disney On Ice and Disney Live!.

# # #