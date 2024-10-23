Sony Pictures Classics Announces Updated Winter Release Dates for THE ROOM NEXT DOOR and I’M STILL HERE

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics announced today updated release dates for Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door and Walter Salles’ I’m Still Here.



The Room Next Door will be released in theaters on December 20th in New York and Los Angeles and expand to select cities on January 10th before opening nationwide on January 17th. The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, where it took home the Golden Lion Award. The film, which serves as Almodóvar’s first English-language feature film, made its North American debut at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival before showing as the Centerpiece of the 62nd New York Film Festival. The film starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, and John Turturro, follows Ingrid (Moore) and Martha (Swinton), who were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.

I’m Still Here is set to release in New York and Los Angeles on January 17th before expanding to theaters nationwide on February 14th. The film will first receive a one-week awards qualifying run in New York and Los Angeles in November before its wider rollout. I’m Still Here premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the award for Best Screenplay. The film stars Selton Mello and Fernanda Montenegro and is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s biographical book, which tells the true story that helped reconstruct an important part of Brazil’s hidden history. Set in 1971 Brazil, the country faces the tightening grip of a military dictatorship. Eunice Paiva, a mother of five children, is forced to reinvent herself after her family suffers a violent and arbitrary act by the government.