Sony Pictures Announces Release Schedule Updates: Karate Kid, Garfield, Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, Missing, 65

Sony Pictures officially announced several new theatrical films this week, as well as several release date changes for previously-announced titles.
Newly announced:
- A new Karate Kid movie on June 7, 2024. Billed as a return to the original Karate Kid franchise, the original four movies were released in 1984, 1986, 1989, and 1994. Ralph Macchio starred in the title role and the late Pat Morita costarred as karate master Mr. Miyagi, earning an Academy Award Best Supporting Actor nomination for the original installment. The franchise was rebooted in 2010 starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan. The 2024 movie will likely continue the original franchise plot as depicted in Netflix’s series Cobra Kai, now in its fifth season.
- Missing on February 24, 2023. 2018’s Searching, a mystery told entirely through digital screens, was a minor sleeper hit, ultimately earning 4.29x its wide opening weekend — a sign of positive word of mouth. Co-screenwriters Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian are back with a new story using the same stylistic conceit, this time co-written and co-directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson.
- An untitled movie based on True Haunting on January 6, 2023. Adapted from the book by Edwin F. Becker, this horror title will be directed by Gary Fleder.
Changing release dates:
- Kraven the Hunter moves back eight months from January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the title antihero, the latest in Sony Pictures’ series on comic book villains, alongside Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose. This moves Kraven to the same slot as 2018’s Venom and 2021’s sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage rode to box office success. J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All is Lost, A Most Violent Year, Netflix’s Triple Frontier) directs.
- Garfield moves back three months from February 16, 2024 to May 24, 2024. Chris Pratt voices the title feline, the comic strip cat whose daily antics have been running in newspapers since 1978. Samuel L. Jackson also voices a new character, in the film directed by Mark Dindal (2000’s The Emperor’s New Groove, 2005’s Chicken Little).
- Madame Web moves up eight months from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. Dakota Johnson stars as the titular woman who can communicate with spiders, based on the Marvel Comics series. S.J. Clarkson (who has helmed television episodes including Succession, Orange is the New Black, and Jessica Jones) directs.
- 65 moves up a month from April 28, 2023 to March 10, 2023. Adam Driver stars in this sci-fi drama from writer-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.
- An as-yet-unannounced Sony/Marvel film moves back a month from June 7, 2024 to July 12, 2024.
