Sony Pictures Strikes Multi-Film, Multi-Year ScreenX Deal with CJ 4DPLEX

Courtesy of Sony Pictures ©2021 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved.

Premium film format and cinema technology producer CJ 4DPLEX has announced a new multi-picture, multi-year deal with Sony Pictures, it was announced Monday (August 2). Under the agreement, a total of 15 Sony Pictures films will screen in CJ 4DPLEX’s immersive, panoramic, 270-degree ScreenX format over a three-year period.

The first Sony film to be released in the ScreenX format will be September’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is slated to play in over 350 ScreenX auditoriums in the U.S. and around the world. CJ 4DPLEX will work with filmmakers and Sony Pictures to extend each film’s imagery to reach the side projected screens within the theater to create a custom ScreenX experience.

The new deal coincides with an expansion of the ScreenX format, which has recently added 35 locations globally, bringing the total footprint to 355 screens.

In addition to ScreenX, Sony has committed up to nine titles, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, to screen in CJ 4DPLEX’s immersive 4DX platform over the next year. 4DX technology enhances the onscreen visuals via special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents.

“As audiences come back to movie theatres post-pandemic, CJ4DPLEX is positioned better than ever with our super premium immersive and dynamic theater formats that are distinctly different from the home experience and will motivate audiences to get out of their house and enjoy the theatrical experience once again with friends and family,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “Our deal is also a strong signal of Sony Pictures’ and our commitment to the theatrical movie industry.”

“Our renewed deal with Sony Pictures ensures our theater network will have a continued and expanded lineup of exceptional films for ScreenX and 4DX, delivered by our equally exceptional partner,” added Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. “I am thrilled to be expanding our relationship with the studio who has supported us from the beginning of the development of our revolutionary formats and look forward to another three years of engaging and outstanding films.”

“We are excited to extend our relationship with CJ4DPLEX with a number of phenomenal films that will play in the ScreenX and 4DX formats,” said Steven O’Dell, President, International Releasing, Sony Pictures Entertainment, in his own statement. “We are looking forward to experiencing these films in the unique formats that continue to help drive audiences to movie theaters around the world.”