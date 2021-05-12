CineLife to Release Trio of Sopranos Documentaries in Theaters on May 19

Courtesy of CineLife Entertainment

The Sopranos are coming to the big screen.

CineLife Entertainment, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, is releasing a trio of films relating to the acclaimed HBO series on May 19, 2021, it was announced today.

Sopranos Sessions: A Special Theatrical Triple Feature will offer insights from critics, the cast and series creator David Chase as they discuss the Emmy-winning show’s legacy.

The first film, My Dinner With Alan: A Sopranos Session, will feature a conversation between TV critics Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall as they discuss “the state of television, psychiatry, gangsterism, their 20-year friendship, and covering The Sopranos for the Newark Star-Ledger, Tony Soprano’s hometown paper.”

The second film, The Last Supper: A Sopranos Session, is described as “an intimate dinner at Il Cortile with key members of the cast of The Sopranos; Federico Castellucio, Arthur J. Nascarella, Vincent Pastore, and Vincent Curatola, as they reminisce about the show and how the cast used to dine at the very same restaurant after their characters had been killed off.”

The final film, David Chase: A Sopranos Session, offers an “exclusive and rare” interview with Chase as he discusses “his childhood memories of Newark, the vision behind the series, and experiencing The Sopranos on the big screen.”

All three movies are directed by Kristian Fraga.

“Sopranos Sessions: A Special Theatrical Triple Feature will be such a special event for fans of the show, as they learn behind-the-scenes magic and personal accounts from their favorite cast members. We are thrilled to be able to bring this experience to life in theaters across the country and celebrate one of the greatest shows on television,” said CineLife Entertainment’s Executive Vice President Bernadette McCabe in a statement.

The films will be screened in theaters that adhere to the program known as CinemaSafe, which follows protocols developed by epidemiologists to make visits to movie theaters a safe experience amid the pandemic.

For tickets and more information visit https://www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/celebrating-the-sopranos/.