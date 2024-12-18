Southeast Asian Theater Operator Major Cineplex Inks Deal with Arts Alliance Media

Leading Southeast Asia theater chain Major Cineplex has announced a partnership with digital software and services provider Arts Alliance Media (AAM) to redefine cinema management across Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

Under the partnership, Major Cineplex will integrate AAM’s flagship theater management system (TMS), Screenwriter, across its network of over 575 screens, thereby streamlining cinema operations by providing centralized control over content scheduling, screen monitoring, and playback automation. The partnership will also leverage the expertise of Goldenduck, Southeast Asia’s leading cinema systems integrator, for deployment and technical support.

“Celebrating 30 years as a pioneer in cinema entertainment, Major Cineplex remains steadfast in its mission to adopt cutting-edge solutions that set new industry standards,” said Visarut Poolvaraluck, director at Major Cineplex. “Our partnership with Arts Alliance Media demonstrates our commitment to innovation as we continue to redefine the moviegoing experience through technology.”

David Ong, Chief Commercial Officer at Arts Alliance Media, commented, “We are proud to partner with Major Cineplex during such a momentous milestone in their history. The integration of Screenwriter will redefine operational excellence and enhance the customer experience, further solidifying Major Cineplex’s reputation as an industry leader.”