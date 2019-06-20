sp[a]ce gallery Makes VR Experiences Available to the Masses in First-Ever Public Exhibitions

PRESS RELEASE

sp[a]ce gallery at Ayzenberg is thrilled to announce its second VR exhibition, Robot Remix VR. Curated by Milo Talwani and Paisley Smith, Robot Remix VR will premiere some of the medium’s most advanced and cutting-edge experiences to the public for the first time. Previously only available to select audiences at international film festivals, these immersive VR narratives will finally be available to the general public in a white-glove, VIP setting.

The first phase of ROBOT REMIX Immersive XR (Saturday, July 6th, to Sunday, July 28th) grants audiences exclusive access to six award-winning experiences, including Gloomy Eyes, Your Hands are Feet, vand Virtual Virtual Reality. Tickets are available for $25 and provide guaranteed access at reserved 60-minute time slots on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional phases featuring more immersive experiences will be announced soon. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/robot-remix-immersive-xr-series-tickets-60229094844. The lineup will be revamped with new VR narratives on August 3rd.

“Virtual Reality is supposed to be for everyone,” says Smith. “While working with different film festivals that made space for exhibiting these amazing works, we realized these award-winning experiences were only being seen by very small, and frankly, elite, audiences. They weren’t getting out in the world the way they should.”

After stunning entertainment industry insiders at Sundance and Tribeca International Film Festival, Talwani and Smith decided to partner with sp[a]ce gallery at Ayzenberg to give the art world and Angelenos alike a chance to experience the leading-edge of VR. Talwani set out to design the exhibit in a way that allows attendees to fully be immersed in each experience. Unlike traditional trade-show VR showcases, Robot Remix VR will allow only fifteen attendees into the exhibit per hour, and each will have their own headset to wear the entire time. “This is the closest thing to a VIP experience attendees can have without paying a premium,” says Talwani.