Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes First $1 Billion Film of the Pandemic

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Marvel Studios/Matt Kennedy)

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office this weekend, the first film to do so since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An $81.5 million three-day haul from 4,336 locations in North America elevated the film’s domestic total to $467.3 million. The studio is reporting a $31.7 million gross on Christmas Day, the third-highest tally of all-time for the holiday in North America.

The film earned $121.4 million from 61 overseas markets through the three-day Christmas weekend. The total overseas gross currently stands at $587.1 million. Sony reports Spider-Man: No Way Home is tracking ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home by 51% and Spider-Man: Homecoming by 99% for the same group of markets at current exchange rates.

The current global run stands at $1.05 billion, making it the second-highest grossing Sony title of all-time behind Spider-Man: Far From Home $1.13 billion.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to expand to additional markets in the coming weeks, including Japan (January 7), the Philippines (January 8), Slovakia (January 13), and Norway (January 14).

Top Overseas Markets (as of December 26, 2021)