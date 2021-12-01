Spider-Man: No Way Home Posts Second Biggest Advance Ticket Sales of All Time for Cinemark

Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

The pre-sales for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home are swinging to new heights for the country’s top exhibition circuits. Cinemark, the third-largest cinema chain in the United States, is reporting the second biggest advance ticket sales for a single title in their history with the upcoming release of the new Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home pre-sales are currently second only to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, responsible for the biggest opening weekend of all-time at the domestic box office in 2019. Cinemark is expecting the latest Spider-Man film to be their biggest in-theater opening weekend in almost two years.

Admissions for Cinemark XD screenings, the circuit’s Premium Large Format auditoriums, account for nearly 40 percent of all tickets sold to this point. Cinemark XD is the top exhibitor-branded PLF, boasting each location’s largest wall-to-wall screen with 11.1-layer multichannel surround sound.

“This surge of ticket sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home proves the power of an exclusive theatrical release for a compelling film, especially as people are eager to get out of their homes and share in a communal experience,” said Justin McDaniel SVP Global Content. “Within seconds of being released, Marvel fans immediately began purchasing tickets, ensuring they would not miss opening-weekend of the multiverse action in the unparalleled immersive environment that only a movie theatre provides. Congratulations to our partners at Sony for generating such unbridled excitement for what will surely be this year’s biggest film.”