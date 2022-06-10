Spielberg’s E.T. and Jaws to Re-Release in IMAX Starting August 12, September 2

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced Friday that two Steven Spielberg classics — E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws — will screen on IMAX screens nationwide.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial will be released on IMAX beginning Friday, August 12, to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary. Jaws will be released on both IMAX and in RealD 3D beginning Friday, September 2.

The trailer for the IMAX re-release of E.T. will premiere exclusively before screenings of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Dominion starting today: Friday, June 10.

“Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982, and Jurassic Park in 1993,” Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures, said in a press release. “We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they’ve never been able to before.”

“IMAX is thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to offer audiences the opportunity to experience these two iconic films in IMAX for the very first time,” Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment, added in the same press release. “Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T. and Jaws.”