Spotlight Cinema Networks Bolsters National Ad Sales with Key Promotions to Propel Continued Growth

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY (October 22, 2019) Spotlight Cinema Networks, the only cinema advertising company dedicated to Luxury and Art House theatres,announced today a series of moves that will strengthen its corporate team with key promotions within its National Ad Sales department.

The changes are effective immediately and include:

Bob Shaw promoted to Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales (National)

promoted to Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales (National) Karen Brady promoted to Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales (Eastern Region)

promoted to Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales (Eastern Region) Mandi Dyner promoted to Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales (Western Region)

Since Spotlight’s debut in 2010, its cinema advertising theatre network and revenue have grown significantly year-over-year. Today’s promotions are fundamental to Spotlight’s long-term strategy and success to support the continued growth and sustainability of the luxury dine-in theatre concept and art house theater in the U.S.

“We are incredibly proud of our Sales team as we continue to advance in our sector and bring quality advertising to our screens,” said Michael Sakin, President, Spotlight Cinema Networks. “Bob, Karen and Mandi are an integral part of the company’s success and we’re excited to recognize their wide-ranging accomplishments, enthusiasm and dedication with these well-deserved promotions.”

Bob Shaw will lead and oversee the national sales strategy, revenue generation and team management. He has been a key leader within the eastern region and partnership sales during his ten years at the company. Each national advertising sales executive will now report directly to him.

Shaw helped launch the national sales effort for Landmark Theatres, which eventually became part of Spotlight Cinema Networks exhibitor network. Shaw was instrumental in presenting Spotlight to the advertising community, growing its client base and forging exclusive partnerships with clients such as Porsche and Hermes.

Karen Brady joined Spotlight five years ago and is responsible for national ad sales within the Eastern region. Since joining Spotlight Cinema Networks in 2014, Brady works with agencies such as Omnicom, IPG and Group M, and content partner clients and helped launch the first-to-demonstrate Google Home Mini activation in movie theatres.

Mandi Dyner will continue to build the Spotlight brand on the West Coast for national ad sales. Dyner has been with Spotlight for almost eight years and helped launch the first-to-market Apple cinema campaign and has successfully increased long-term relationships with luxury brands includingGenesis, Google, FX, Lexus and Hawaii Tourism.

“I’m excited to spearhead the team that takes Spotlight to the next level. We are well poised to grow the upscale cinema marketplace and provide first-to-market opportunities to our premium advertising partners across top categories including Luxury Auto, Alcohol, Travel and Tune-in,” said Bob Shaw.