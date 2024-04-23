Spotlight Cinema Networks Extends Partnership with Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

Cinepolis Inglewood, courtesy of Cinepolis

Spotlight Cinema Networks and Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas announced today an extension of their long-term partnership which includes adding 47 more Cinépolis screens to Spotlight’s national theater network.

Spotlight represents all of the Cinépolis U.S. luxury locations, including five Moviehouse & Eatery theaters located across Dallas and Austin, TX. Spotlight will now exclusively represent Cinepolis’ 262 screens at 26 locations with a presence in Southern California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio, and Maryland. Spotlight’s national theater network now spans 1,350 screens at nearly 250 locations across the top 25 DMA states.

“Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas has been with Spotlight since 2012,” said Michael Sakin, the president of Spotlight Cinema Networks. “They were Spotlight’s first luxury exhibitor partner, and we are thrilled this nationally recognized luxury cinema leader will continue to be our partner for years to come. Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas has been, and remains, a cornerstone of the luxury, dine-in segment of Spotlight’s Exhibitor Partner network.”

“Cinepolis is thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with Spotlight Cinema Networks. This collaboration has brought remarkable success to both parties, and we are excited to continue working together,” Luis Olloqui, Cinepolis’ chief executive officer, stated, ”We are delighted to continue our partnership with Spotlight. Their expertise in cinema advertising has been invaluable to us, and we look forward to further growth and success together.”