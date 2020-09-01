Star Cinema Grill to Open Drive-In Theater at Cypress, TX Location

Houston-based Star Cinema Grill is opening a drive-in theater at its Cypress, Texas location. The drive-in will launch this Thursday (Sept. 3) with the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

In addition to Tenet, the drive-in will be screening new films — including Bill & Ted Face the Music and Wonder Woman 1984 — and a variety of classic releases. During the screenings, Star Cinema Grill will be offering its most popular menu items and concessions as well as full liquor, beer, and wine selections to guests in their vehicles. The theater is additionally partnering with Karbach Brewing and Silver Eagle Distributors to offer drink specials each night.

Showtimes are 8:15 pm every Thursday through Sunday, with a late-night screening available at 10:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission to the drive-in can be reserved via Star Cinema’s free mobile app for a price of $18 per vehicle.

“People are looking for a sense of normalcy. Star Cinema Grill’s drive-in movie setup allows the community a chance to relax and take in a film, while doing so from the comfort and safety of their own car,” said Karbach Brewing marketing manager David Graham in a statement. “We cannot wait to enjoy a cold Crawford Bock while taking in these shows.”

“Being able to put together a drive-in theater and show new release movies is really exciting”, added Star Cinema Grill vice president Jason Ostrow. “We have heard the demand from our guests and responded, as we always do.”

For additional information on the Star Cinema Grill Drive-In, visit starcinemagrill.net/drive-in.