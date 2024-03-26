Star Cinema Grill Set for Houston’s CITYCENTRE

Courtesy of Star Cinema Grill

Houston cinema chain Star Cinema Grill is set to open its 10th location at CITYCENTRE, a mixed-use development in the Memorial City district of Houston. The milestone marks the 13th dine-in cinema for Culinary Khancepts, whose brands include Hollywood Palms Cinema, Reel Luxury Cinemas, and Houston staples like the Liberty Kitchen, State Fare Kitchen and Bar, and the historic River Oaks Theatre, which is slated to open later this year.

Star Cinema Grill will begin transforming the former Studio Movie Grill (SMG) location on April 1st, temporarily closing to train and transition the staff that is currently part of the Culinary Khancepts family. The theater will reopen to the public on or before April 18th and continue operating while undergoing a complete makeover. Star Cinema Grill will revamp the interior and bring a new design that features laser projection and Dolby sound systems, as well as luxury seating with heated recliners, premium privacy pods with blankets, and seat massagers. The renovation is slated to be complete by mid-November 2024.

“We are incredibly excited,” says Omar Khan, the president of Culinary Khancepts. “Our luxury cinema brand perfectly complements the exceptional atmosphere of CITYCENTRE. Houston is our hometown, and we are committed to delivering the ultimate dining and cinematic experience for all our guests for years to come. The theater will get a top to bottom update where no detail will be overlooked. We want to ensure Star Cinema Grill CITYCENTRE provides the best cinema dining experience in the city,” Khan promises.

“Leaving this location was bittersweet, but a future within CITYCENTRE wasn’t in the cards,” explained Studio Movie Grill’s chief executive officer, Ted Croft. “We extend a heartfelt thank you to our CITYCENTRE neighbors for 15 wonderful years of ‘Eat. Drink. Movies’ and to Star Cinema Grill for collaborating with us to offer new opportunities to our cherished team members. We remain committed to finding new locations and maintaining our presence in the Greater Houston area.”

“We extend our appreciation for Studio Movie Grill’s long-standing presence,” said Trevor Janecek, the managing director of portfolio and asset management at Parkway, “and are eager to see the transformative impact that the partnership with Star Cinema Grill will bring to this flagship property.”