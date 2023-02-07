Steve Bunnell to Join Marcus Theatres as Executive Vice President of Content Strategy

Steve Bunnell, courtesy of Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres has announced that industry veteran Steve Bunnell has been appointed executive vice president of content strategy. Bunnell will bring years of experience and relationships with film studios and theatrical exhibition to lead the programming of new releases and experiential cinema, with a focus on maximizing attendance and revenue. Bunnell will join the company on March 6th, succeeding Sonny Gourley, who is retiring after ten years with the company. Bunnell will report directly to Gramz and is based in Los Angeles, where he serves as president for the Variety Children’s Charity, Southern California.

Most recently, Bunnell was head of distribution at Briarcliff/Open Road and chief executive officer of Iconic Events Releasing. He also previously led film buying at Alamo Draft House and Regal Entertainment, oversaw programming for the United States and Latin America at Cinemark, and was the general sales manager for Universal Pictures.

“The excitement and demand for moviegoing continues to grow, whether for the latest blockbuster or the newest indie hit,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are committed to creating even more opportunities for our guests to enjoy exciting out-of-home entertainment experiences at Marcus Theatres. With a long history working with both film studios and in the movie exhibition industry, Steve will play a critical role in our efforts to create new guest programs, bring new content to our screens, and create fresh entertainment options to complement the moviegoing experience.”

“Cinemas are today’s community entertainment center,” said Bunnell. “Whether it’s a big action movie or a concert experience, people need and want to share these moments together. I’m excited to help Marcus Theatres expand our offerings with innovative experiences that bring people to theaters.”