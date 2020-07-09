Strong/MDI Screen Systems Announces Agreement with RealD

PRESS RELEASE

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. that manufacturers projection screen and optical coating development for cinemas, commercial venues and amusement parks worldwide, has announced its Precision White Cinema Screen will now be available for use by all cinemas worldwide.

“We have found over the years that by utilizing RealD’s Precision White technology, our Precision White Cinema Screen offers superior half gain angle and uniformity delivering a precise image in 2D or 3D,” commented François Barrette, vice president and general manager at Strong MDI.

“We were the very first company to be licensed by RealD over seven years ago to produce the Precision White Cinema Screen for cinemas using their RealD system,” added Ray Boegner, Strong MDI president. “We value our partnership with RealD and are excited to expand Strong MDI’s offerings to include this screen technology to all cinema operators globally.”

“We have a long history of delivering best-in-class technology to our customers through our partnership with Ray, François, and the Strong MDI team,” said Travis Reid, RealD’s president of worldwide cinema. “We are proud of this further extension of our relationship.”