Strong/MDI Screen Systems Announces Three-Year Extension of Supply Agreement with Marcus Cinemas

Strong/MDI Screen Systems has announced the extension of its supply agreement with Marcus Theatres Corporation. This three-year extension solidifies a long-standing partnership between the two companies, ensuring the continued supply of high-quality cinema screens for Marcus Theatres’ locations across the country. Strong/MDI will remain the exclusive supplier of cinema screens to Marcus Theatres for the duration of the contract, with provisions for continued partnership beyond the term through mutual agreement.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Marcus Theatres, a company known for its dedication to high-quality entertainment,” said François Barrette, the president of Strong/MDI Screen Systems. “This agreement allows us to ensure that Marcus Theatres is equipped with the latest in screen technology, helping them provide unparalleled viewing experiences.”

Mark Gramz, the president of Marcus Theatres, added, “Strong/MDI has been a trusted partner in helping us deliver exceptional cinema experiences to our guests. Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our goals, and we look forward to continuing this partnership as we enhance our theatres with the best in screen technology.”