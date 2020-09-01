Strong Technical Services Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Marcus Theatres

PRESS RELEASE

Projection equipment sales, engineering, and services provider Strong Technical Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc., announces a multi-year nationwide managed service agreement with Marcus Theatres. Effective today Strong Technical Services (STS) will become the exclusive provider of managed services for all of Marcus Theatres’ cinema locations nationwide. These managed services will include 24x7x365 monitoring, technical support, and maintenance on all projection and audio equipment across more than 1,100 screens.

“We are proud to serve Marcus Theatres nationwide,” said Blake Titman, vice president and general manager, Strong Technical Services. “Strong Technical Services and Marcus Theatres have a long-standing partnership, which includes working together on projects like Parking Lot Cinemas and our Theatre Readiness Program. Strong Technical Services’ 24x7x365 support and nationwide field service capabilities are unmatched when combined with our integrated technology and product solutions.”

“We appreciate Marcus Theatres choosing Strong Technical Services to be its partner for managed services. Marcus Theatres is the fourth largest cinema operator in the United States, and we are uniquely positioned to service their needs on a nationwide basis,” added Ray Boegner, president of Strong Entertainment. “Marcus Theatres and Strong are well known names in the exhibition industry having both been in the industry for over eighty years, and the brands are synonymous with first class quality.”

“Entering a system-wide agreement with Strong Technical Services to provide projection and sound service was an easy decision for us,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president & CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We’ve been partners for decades, so it only makes sense to have Strong Technical Services provide network operations center support and service on all non-Imax screens for Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern. We look forward to the agreement starting September 1.”