STRONG Technical Services to Give Away 10 Free Projectors and 40-Foot Inflatable Screens in Random Drawing

Projection equipment sales company STRONG Technical Services announced a new contest Wednesday, with 10 randomly selected exhibitors to receive free packages featuring a mobile projection trailer and 40×20 foot inflatable screen.

The one-weekend-only offer, with a retail value of $10,000, is available for any exhibitor in the continental U.S. To enter, an exhibitor just has to publish a social media post on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook featuring the hashtag #STRONGRestart between April 14 and May 12.

“STRONG has been a valued partner to cinema exhibitors since 1932,” STRONG Technical Services VP and General Manager Blake Titman said in a press release. “As the country reopens, there is pent up demand across America to get out of the house to view movies. Our team is launching STRONG Restart to help exhibitors reconnect and safely welcome back movie goers as we transition to an exciting summer 2021 movie season.”