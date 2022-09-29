Strong Technical Services Introduces Digital Content Delivery Service

Strong Technical Services (STS) has announced a new digital content delivery offering for its cinema partners. Built on the Google Cloud global network, the offering enables STS customers to upload and distribute content from one digital feed, rather than downloading content files from multiple file-hosting services. Content can also be placed directly on the customer’s TMS from the service.



“We are committed to helping our cinema partners streamline their operations and this upgraded technology drives efficiencies by providing one seamless content delivery option rather than the retrieval of content from different sources,” commented Ray Boegner, the president of Strong Entertainment at Ballantyne Strong. “STS has led the way on many innovative technologies in the cinema services industry and we’re pleased to diversify our portfolio with the addition of digital content delivery. We are rolling this out to one of our exhibitor partners after successfully piloting at 20 locations and are now offering it to our broader customer base.”