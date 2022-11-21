Strong Technical Services Launches New Content Management Service

Strong Technical Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc., has announced the launch of its new content management service, designed to streamline booth operations for its cinema partners.

The STS content management service offers a dedicated team of content specialists that handle all theatre management system (TMS) operations, including content ingestion and transfers of content such as features, trailers, and advertisements. Additionally, the team monitors show status and equipment operation for each customer.

“STS is well known for our capabilities related to installation, repair, and remote support so it was a natural progression to expand our service model to assist with the real-time, day-to-day booth operations of our theatre partners,” Blake Titman, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Strong Technical Services, said in a press release.

“Cinemas are multifaceted operations, which often run more than one screen at a time, while also selling tickets and running concessions,” Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment at Ballantyne Strong, said in the same press release. “Our innovative content management service streamlines the process associated with playing features and the ancillary entertainment and advertisements, enabling operators to dedicate less resources to booth logistics so that they may focus on enhancing the customers’ onsite experience.”