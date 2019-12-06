Studio Movie Grill and KTTV Partner with Toys for Tots for Holiday Giving

PRESS RELEASE

Glendale, CA – December 5, 2019: Studio Movie Grill has announced its first official partnership with KTTV Fox 11 News in Los Angeles, CA and Toys for Tots to collect toys for less fortunate children this holiday season. Beginning this week and continuing through Monday, December 16th, KTTV Fox 11 News viewers and SMG guests can drop off new, unwrapped toys to any of the six participating SMG locations in Southern California and receive one, free adult admission ticket in exchange. All toys collected will be donated to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and will be distributed by Christmas to the disadvantaged children of local communities.

“In keeping with our mission to open hearts and mind, once story at a time, the SMG team is truly delighted to close out our 2019 outreach with such an incredible and positive event in partnership with the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation. With the support of our generous guests, Studio Movie Grill hopes to make a significant impact this holiday season and help bring some much-needed joy and happiness to children across Southern California,” said Brian Schultz, Founder and CEO, Studio Movie Grill. “This is just one example of how our team is constantly working to reach out and serve our local communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to assist Toys for Tots in their toy drive and are especially thrilled to team up with KTTV as they help broaden the reach of our message and help ensure that children in need will have access to toys that will certainly help put smiles on their faces this holiday season.”

Studio Movie Grill currently operates six locations in Southern California, and all of them will have Toys for Tots collection bins located in the lobby adjacent to the box office. Guests are invited to bring in new, unwrapped toys with a retail value of $10 of more to any SMG location in Southern California. In exchange, SMG will provide one full-priced adult ticket for free. Tickets may be used at any Studio Movie Grill location after January 2, 2020. Toys may be donated from December 6 through December 16, 2019.

﻿The six participating SMG locations in Southern California are:

Bakersfield – 2733 Calloway Dr., Bakersfield, CA 93312

Downey – 8200 Third St., Downey, CA 90241

Glendale – 128 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale, CA 91206

Monrovia – 410 S Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016

Redlands – 340 N. Eureka St., Redlands, CA 92374

Simi Valley – 1555 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley, 93065

For more information, visit: www.studiomoviegrill.com/story/toys-for-tots

“We are very pleased to welcome Studio Movie Grill and KTTV Fox News as our regional partners of the 2019 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign,” said Staff Sergeant Joshua Patterson, Coordinator of the Pico Rivera Marine Toys for Tots Campaign. “With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of so many of the less fortunate children in Southern California who otherwise might be forgotten.”