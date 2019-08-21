Studio Movie Grill Expands its Movies + Meals Program with Dora and the Lost City of Gold

PRESS RELEASE

SMG AccessTMthe first and only loyalty program of its kind in movie exhibition committed to impacting one million lives through the power of film and sharing a meal .

Dallas, TX – August 21, 2019: Studio Movie Grill is enormously proud to announce that Paramount Pictures generously offered multiple screenings of Dora and the Lost City of Gold (in theatres 8/9/19), as part of its Movies + Meals outreach program. In keeping with its mission to open hearts and minds, one story at a time, SMG launched SMG AccessTMnationwide last summer as the only theater loyalty program focused on positively impacting underserved local community members. Through their purchases, along with rewards, loyal SMG guests are able to assist SMG in offering movies and meals to local non-profits and community members with the hope of harnessing the power of movies to inspire and change lives. Since the program’s inception, multiple studios have joined the movement and SMG will exceed 14,000 Movies + Meals in the program’s first year.

“SMG is thrilled to announce that Paramount Pictures has joined us in offering special screenings of Dora and the Lost City of Gold starring Isabela Moner, Michael Pena, Eva Longoria, and Eugenio Derbez in support of our Movies + Meals program and more specifically to Gilrls Inc. and non-profits serving children in need in our communities. The movie has such a wonderful heartwarming and positive message about the importance of family and bravery as Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization,” said Lynne McQuaker, SMG’s Senior Director of Outreach.

Studio Movie Grill (SMG) is the leader of the in-theater dining concept operating 333 screens in 10 states nationwide. For the past 20 years, committed to making a difference in the communities it serves, SMG has contributed millions of dollars as part of its expansive outreach programs. SMG’s legacy programs include Special Needs Screenings, its Chefs for Children program and annual Opening Hearts & Minds Award, which strive to help families and acknowledge local heroes. SMG AccessTM further differentiates Studio Movie Grill and allows loyal guests to actively participate in helping support its mission. Going to the movies has never been more meaningful and loyal guests can join SMG on its mission to impact a million lives.

More information can be found at https://www.studiomoviegrill.com/