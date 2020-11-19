Studio Movie Grill Offers 50% Off Flash Sale on Private Cinema Rentals

Dallas-based dine-in chain Studio Movie Grill has announced a 50 percent off flash sale of their private cinema rentals, available at select locations for screenings booked between November 17 and 20, 2020. Screenings are available at three tiers at three different price points (starting at $100 while the flash sale is in effect), with new releases, classic titles, or the customers’ own DVD being available to watch depending on the tier.

Studio Movie Grill is one of a growing number of chains to offer private auditorium rentals in a year affected by concerns over Covid-19 and a lack of Hollywood content. AMC and Cinemark offer private rentals, and leading Canadian exhibitor Cineplex announced their own private rental program last week.

In addition, Studio Movie Grill has enacted several other special promotions, including $5 tickets on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new releases and a special deal on Sundays that allows children to eat for free with the purchase of an adult entree. “Sundays tend to be a day for families at SMG, so we are welcoming them back and showing our gratitude with a new Kids Eat Free offer,” said SMG Head of Marketing and Revenue Tonya Mangels in a statement.

On October 26, Studio Movie Grill filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which per founder and chairman Brian Schultz “will allow us the opportunity to position Studio Movie Grill for long-term stability.” SMG remains in operation, programming a mix of new and classic titles moving into the holiday season. Said Mangels in today’s statement: “SMG is extremely grateful to its committed and loyal guests for returning to our theaters, and the results from those visits have been encouraging. We continue to see our percentage of guests ordering food and beverage reach historic highs, and the average spend per person is growing at double digit rates. SMG’s market share has hovered around #14 the last few weeks but moved into the top ten in box office this past week, with Freaky at number one.”