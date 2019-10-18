Studio Movie Grill Opens in Downtown Glendale

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, TX, October 17, 2019 – Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill (SMG), the leading in-theater dining chain, has completed construction on its new flagship theater in Glendale, CA’s Downtown Arts & Entertainment District. The reimagined former MGN 5-Star Cinema, in close proximity to all of the major Hollywood studios, will open its doors on October 17, 2019. The addition of this business venture brings more than 200 new jobs to Glendale’s hospitality sector. SMG’s unique model not only provides a full concept cinema eatery featuring an integrated state-of-the art movie experience, but locations also offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy a comfortable neighborhood restaurant and bar experience. SMG Glendale is located at 128 – 130 N. Artsakh Street, Glendale, California 91206 adjacent to the Glendale Galleria and the Americana at Brand.

The $5 Million plus project encompasses nearly 60,000 square feet showcasing 10 screens and 780 custom luxury recliners featuring a service button, heated seats, telescopic table lamp and chilled cup holder. The theater’s design, exclusive to N. Artsakh Street, is modern with a selective mix of textiles, stone surfaces, warm woods and touches of mid-century classics. The restaurant, a Mondrian style eatery with indoor/outdoor dining, offers SMG’s fan-favorite American Grill menu, along with new dishes from Executive Chef Thad Kelley, inspired by California’s rich local fare.

The SMG model has historically proven to be a boon to surrounding retailers as a regional destination, a venue that can provide on-screen advertising 365 days a year, and drive customer traffic to nearby establishments.

With SMG playing a vital role in the revitalization of Glendale’s Arts & Entertainment District, the area is also anticipating an influx of new visitors and traffic and, as it has historically, a major impact on the local economy.

“I have wanted to bring the SMG experience to Glendale since we opened the doors and welcomed guests to our first SMG over 20 years ago and we want to provide our new neighbors with additional economic and outreach opportunities,” said Brian Schultz, Founder and CEO, Studio Movie Grill. “At the core of SMG’s mission is a desire to leave a positive wake in the communities we serve. We want residents, visitors and people who work in the area to make SMG Glendale their go-to spot to see great films and enjoy good food and fun with family and friends.”

“On behalf of the City of Glendale, I’d like to congratulate Studio Movie Grill on its recent opening in Glendale,” said Ara Najarian, Mayor of Glendale. “Studio Movie Grill’s move as an anchor tenant onto Artsakh Avenue is a great addition to our up-and-coming Arts and Entertainment District and provides another quality venue to add to the diversity of programming we envision for the District. A movie theatre can very quickly invigorate a block or shopping area, and Studio Movie Grill will be doubling down on this by offering full-service dining options, as well.”

SMG is a conscious business and its role in the community doesn’t stop with entertainment and dining. All SMG locations participate in nationwide outreach initiatives such as SMG’s legacy Special Needs Screenings and Chefs for Children program. Proceeds from select menu items support local non-profits that serve special needs children and their families. At SMG Glendale, the menu will feature SMG’s most popular item, its signature Coconut Chicken and Shrimp, with proceeds benefiting Variety, the Children’s Charity of Southern California and the SMG teams in Southern California, including Downey, Monrovia and Redlands have already worked with Variety to donate adaptive bikes to families raising children with special needs. In June 2018, SMG created a unique loyalty program, SMG AccessTM which, as loyal guests earn rewards, allows them to join SMG in offering movies and meals for underserved community members. To date, this program has offered over 14,000 movies and meals and is aiming for a million!

SMG currently serves seven communities across California, including Monrovia, Simi Valley, Downey, Redlands, Rocklin and Bakersfield. SMG Sunset Walk, the brand’s third location in Florida, opened earlier this year in Kissimmee/Orlando and, previously announced SMG Prosperity Market, the brand’s second in Charlotte, NC will also open its doors in Q4. With the addition of these locations, this will add over 50 new screens to the existing 343 screens SMG currently operates in 10 states nationwide and significantly enhances its position as the leader of the in-theater dining concept.