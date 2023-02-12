Studio Weekend Estimates: Magic Mike’s Last Dance Tops a Slow Super Bowl Frame, Avatar: The Way of Water and Titanic Round Out Top 3

Photo Credits: Warner Bros. ("Magic Mike's Last Dance"); Paramount ("Titanic")

Sunday Report: As forewarned, Super Bowl weekend is rarely a big one for moviegoing, and this year is unfortunately no different. The good news is that Disney and Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is just days away from kicking new life into the late winter market.

Before that, though, this weekend’s business needs wrapping up. Warner Bros. takes the frame with Magic Mike’s Last Dance earning an estimated $8.2 million in its debut. That comes in below expectations, which steadily softened in recent weeks as it became clear the sequel would not receive the traditional kind of marketing or distribution push enjoyed by the franchise’s past entries. In fairness, it was originally planned as a streaming release on HBO Max, so direct comparisons to any other films aren’t entirely appropriate.

In fact, the studio has been uncharacteristically, tightly guarded when it comes to reporting on the film’s daily performance and theatrical footprints until Sunday morning. Friday (including previews) was estimated at $4.14 million, with Saturday and Sunday ringing up $3.12 million and $940K, respectively. Warner opened the film at just 1,500 domestic locations this weekend. The studio plans to expand that count next Presidents Day weekend.

Globally, Last Dance pulled $18.6 million this weekend with a $10.4 million international haul. Outside of North America, top markets included Germany ($1.9 million), United Kingdom ($1.9 million), Australia ($1.7 million), and Holland ($1.0 million.

The top 10 locations overall are:

1. Santikos Palladium San Antonio

2. Santikos Casa Blanca San Antonio

3. AMC Century City Los Angeles

4. Star Cinema Grill Baybrook Houston

5. AMC Burbank Los Angeles

6. Alamo Brooklyn New York

7. Harkins Estrella Falls Phoenix

8. AMC Porter Ranch Los Angeles

9. AMC Lincoln Square New York

10. Cinemark Century 16 Corpus Christi Texas.

The top 10 DMA markets are:

1. Los Angeles

2. New York

3. Dallas

4. Chicago

5. San Francisco

6. Houston

7. Washington DC

8. Toronto

9. Philadelphia

10. Phoenix.

Moving back into the top two, Avatar: The Way of Water added another $6.9 million to its tally as it now stands at $646.9 million domestically through nine weeks of play. Disney also updates its global total at $2.214 billion through Sunday after another $18.9 million international frame across 52 markets, bringing that cume to $1.57 billion.

Notably, Way of Water crossed the $250 million global threshold from IMAX box office grosses alone, earning another $2.65 million in the final weekend of its planned IMAX run. Domestically, the sequel has earned $87.6 million in the format through Sunday with $1.25 million of that coming from this weekend.

Bowing in third place was the re-release of Titanic to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Paramount reports the film is on pace for a $6.4 million weekend, including $2.72 million from Friday and $2.685 million from Saturday. That would give the James Cameron epic a lifetime total of $668.5 million domestically across all releases over the past quarter-century, the eighth highest in North American history.

Internationally, Titanic‘s re-release posted $15.9 million from 51 markets, giving the film $22.3 million globally this weekend. IMAX accounted for $2 million of that across 413 screens, $1.6 million of which came from international markets.

Titanic‘s lifetime global total is now $2.217 billion as it remains the third highest-grossing film in worldwide history.

Paramount’s 80 for Brady claims fourth place this weekend with another $6 million in the bank following its hit debut last week. The comedy landed an estimated $1.85 million on Friday and $2.825 million on Saturday. The studio projects a domestic cume of $24.97 million through Sunday.

Rounding out the top five, in its sophomore frame, Knock at the Cabin slides 61 percent to an estimated $5.5 million in its second frame. After ten days of play, Universal estimates a domestic total of $23.45 million. Internationally, the M. Night Shyamalan film added $3.9 million from 65 markets, giving it $13.3 million total and a global sum of $36.75 million.

Meanwhile, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is estimated by Universal to bring in $5.5 million in its eighth weekend, raising the lifetime domestic haul to $158.5 million. Internationally, the studio updates with another $12.06 million weekend from 80 markets and a $235.3 million total, bringing the global haul to $393.7 million through Sunday.

Below are this weekend’s studio-reported estimates for the domestic market.