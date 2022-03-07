StudioCanal CEO Anna Marsh to Receive CineEurope’s International Distributor of the Year Award

Anna Marsh, CEO of the France-based distributor StudioCanal, will receive CineEurope 2022’s International Distributor of the Year Award.

Marsh joined the company in 2008 as Vice President of International Sales, becoming Head of International Distribution Strategy in 2013, Executive Vice President of International Distribution in 2017, and ascended to her current top role in December 2019.

The award will be presented on Thursday, June 23, at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain. The four-day convention itself will take place from June 20-23.

“We could not be more excited to honor our good friend Anna Marsh with this year’s award,” Film Expo Group’s President Andrew Sunshine said in a press release. (Film Expo Group produces CineEurope.) “She defines what an executive is and is well-respected throughout our industry. Anna is a natural leader who has helped take StudioCanal… to the next level and could not be more deserving of this award.”

StudioCanal finances and produces about 30 films a year and distributes about 50 annually.