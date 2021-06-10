Ecuadorian Exhibitor Supercines Opens 16-Screen Multiplex Outfitted with Christie Projectors, Audio & More

Image Courtesy of Supercines

Supercines, Ecuador’s largest cinema chain, has opened a 16-screen multiplex in the city of Guayaquil that has been outfitted entirely with Christie products including RGB pure laser projectors, Christie Vive Audio and LCD digital signage displays, it was announced today. The project was executed by T&T Cinema LLC integrators, who supplied and installed all the Christie equipment.

Located in the Riocentro Ceibos shopping mall, the Supercines Ceibos can seat 3,034 people, making it the largest movie theater in the country. Fifteen of the theater’s 16 screens boast Christie RGB pure laser projectors, including the CP2320-RGB and CP2315-RGB models.

Supercines has a history with Christie, having used its technology beginning in 2019 when it opened its Supercines Ámbato multiplex with seven of Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors.

“We decided to place our trust once again in the Christie RealLaser models for Riocentro Ceibos because our experience up until now has been more than positive thanks to the excellent quality of the image and the superb color range,” said Marcel Morán, general manager of Supercines, in a statement. “Christie has one of the best laser projectors available in the market, because, apart from the quality of the colors, it is so easy to use and requires almost no maintenance.”

Added Morán of the Christie Vive Audio setup, which boasts 259 screen channel and surround loudspeakers plus 55 subwoofers, “We were already using Vive Audio in some of our other multiplexes and the truth is that we are delighted with its performance. It gives us the fidelity, sharpness and clarity of sound we are looking for. And the fact that the speakers are also very aesthetic is a big plus.”

In addition, Supercines Ceibos installed nearly 100 Christie SUHD551-L LCD panels in its lobbies. The panels consist of 55-inch displays with 4K UHD resolution and built-in speakers designed for 16/7 operation and used for digital signage.

“We opted for these panels because we wanted to convey a more digital, animated and innovative image to our customers. They also allow us to modify content remotely, and their operational lifetime is much longer that other kinds of displays,” Morán added.

Diego López, Christie general manager for NOLA and Andes, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to see that Supercines, a long-time Christie client who started out with our Xenon projectors, has understood the leap in quality and savings that RGB pure laser projection means for their screens. And we are particularly proud that it chose Christie not just for its projectors but also for the sound system and the digital signage in its lobbies. It reaffirms our role as the global provider for cinema screens of all sizes and all budgets.”

Supercines has nearly 200 screens in 15 cities across Ecuador.