Supercines Opens New 10-Screen Multiplex with Christie Cinema Solutions

Supercines, Ecuador’s largest cinema chain, has just opened the 10-screen multiplex Supercines Orellana, which has been equipped with Christie® cinema solutions, including RGB pure laser projectors, Christie Vive Audio® and LCD digital signage displays. T&T Cinema LLC supplied and installed all Christie equipment in the new complex.

Supercines is a long-standing Christie customer and a good part of its cinemas are equipped with Christie projectors, audio, and digital signage. “We opted for Christie in this new multiplex, as we’ve had great results and reliability from the brand in previous projects,” says Marcel Morán, general manager of Supercines.

Supercines Orellana, located in Guayaquil, Guayas province, has a capacity for 1539 guests and includes VIP lounges, reclining leather seats, and personalized service. Nine of its 10 theatres are equipped with Christie CP2415-RGB and Christie CP2309-RGB pure laser projectors based on Christie Real|Laser™ illumination technology, which guarantees image quality and brightness levels above DCI standards throughout the lifetime of the equipment.

“We decided on RGB pure laser technology for this multiplex because these projectors allow us to visualize images with better quality thanks to their wide range of colors, providing a more realistic experience for our customers,” says Marcel Morán. “It is one of the best ranges of laser projectors on the market, and is easy to use, maintain, stable and reliable, with constant technical monitoring,” he adds.

Supercines chose Christie Vive Audio, including 130 LS2 line source and LS2S line source surround loudspeakers, for the sound in all 10 screens of the new multiplex. “The choice of the Christie Vive Audio system—which we already have installed in our Ceibos, Riocentro Quito and Ambato multiplexes—was due to the excellent quality and clarity of each of its channels. It provides us with a very detailed experience in all the sounds it transmits. This, together with a minimalist design that brings a lot of elegance to the cinemas, makes us very happy to be able to continue to maintain this choice. It’s in line with what we look for at Supercines, which is nothing more than a great experience for our customers,” says Morán.

Supercines Orellana has also relied on Christie’s digital signage technology to animate its lobbies. The complex deployed 50 Christie UHD552-L 55” LCD panels with 4K UHD resolution that allow it to offer a more digital, animated, and innovative image to its customers. With these panels, Supercines now has a total of 200 Christie LCD displays spread across its various multiplexes.

Additionally, the cinema chain is transitioning from Xenon projection systems to Christie RGB pure laser technology projectors in its El Dorado and 6 de Diciembre complexes.

Supercines, which belongs to Corporación El Rosado, has 25 cinema complexes in 15 cities across the country with almost 200 screens, making it the largest cinema chain in Ecuador.