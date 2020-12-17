Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies Unveil Lineup for 2021 TCM Big Screen Classics Series

Boyz n the Hood/Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies have unveiled the lineup for their seventh-annual TCM Big Screen Classics series in 2021.

The films to be screened during the year-long series are: The Maltese Falcon (80th anniversary), Boyz n the Hood (30th anniversary), The Ten Commandments (65th anniversary), La Bamba, Fried Green Tomatoes (30th anniversary), The Birdcage (25th anniversary), The African Queen (70th anniversary), Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (50th anniversary), Citizen Kane (80th anniversary), The Silence of the Lambs (30th anniversary), West Side Story (60th anniversary) and On Golden Pond (40th anniversary).

Each film will be presented with “pristine digital projection, movie-theater-quality sound” and in its original aspect ratio, as intended by the filmmakers. Additionally, every screening will be enhanced by pre- and post-feature insights by popular TCM hosts, including TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz.

“Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series proves to be among our most requested programming,” said Fathom Events vice president of studio relations Tom Lucas in a release. “We are excited to bring another exciting line-up of films across a variety of genres – from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone.”

Genevieve McGillicuddy, TCM vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships, added, “This year has shown us that watching movies on the big screen is not an experience to take for granted, and 2021’s lineup of films has something for every movie lover. We are prouder than ever to continue this partnership with Fathom Events to bring the TCM Big Screen Classics series to audiences around the country.”

Tickets for The Maltese Falcon go on sale Friday, Dec. 18 at www.FathomEvents.com and at participating movie theater box offices. For a complete list of events in the series, visit the Fathom Events website, where you can also sign up for alerts when future films in the series go on sale.