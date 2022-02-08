AMC Theatres Announces Special The Batman NFT Promotion for Fans

Photo Credits: Warner Bros. ("The Batman")

AMC Theatres customers who purchase or reserve an advance ticket to The Batman through AMC Stubs A-List by end of day EST on February 14 will receive a limited-edition NFT for the Warner Bros./DC film, the exhibitor announced Monday (February 7).

To be eligible, moviegoers must purchase tickets for a showtime that takes place through Sunday, March 6 at any AMC location in the U.S. The ticket purchase or reservation must be made through AMCTheatres.com or via the AMC mobile app. The ticket must be scanned in-theater.

AMC customers who purchase tickets for special pre-release fan events and attend the events – including DC Presents: The Batman Fan First Premieres in IMAX on March 1 and the AMC Investor Connect screening on March 2 – will also receive The Batman NFT.

AMC will deliver the NFT codes and redemption instructions (which requires registration with Palm NFT Studio) by email on March 8 to the email address used for the ticket purchase. There is a limit of one NFT per transaction.

“We are excited to fill AMC Theatres across the country this March with DC fans enjoying THE BATMAN,” said AMC Theatres chairman and CEO Adam Aron in a statement. “Rewarding early ticket purchasers with this limited edition THE BATMAN NFT will deliver fans more of the franchise they love.”

Tickets for The Batman go on sale Thursday, February 10. The movie opens in theaters on Friday, March 4.