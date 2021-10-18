The Batman Releases Full Trailer

Image courtesy: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. released the full trailer for March 2022’s The Batman on Monday.

The film ends with the words “Only in theaters,” confirming Warner Bros.’ plans to return to theatrical exclusivity, following therelease of all their 2021 theatrical films day-and-date with simultaneous debuts on HBO Max.

A teaser trailer had previously been released in August 2020, before shooting was even complete, which listed a 2021 release date that has since been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This trailer expands on that one’s darker and grittier tone than the already-dark-and-gritty Dark Knight trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale. For example, this new trailer shows characters watching a television showing the chyron “Serial killer livestreams.”

This film stars Robert Pattinson as the title character, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as the butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Watch the full trailer below: