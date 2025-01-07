The Boxoffice Company Announces New Organization, Promotes Stan Ruszkowski to Chief Executive Officer

The Boxoffice Company Chief Executive Officer Stan Ruszkowski

The Boxoffice Company, a leading provider of data, tech, and marketing solutions for the cinema industry, is announcing a new organization of its business lines and the promotion of Stan Ruszkowski to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Ruszkowski joined The Boxoffice Company in 2016 after holding positions at Warner Bros. and France’s Canal+. He was promoted to President in 2018 and will step into the CEO role following the departure of former CEO Julien Marcel, who left the company to found Cine Group, based in France.

“I am incredibly excited to lead The Boxoffice Company during a transformational period for the cinema industry, where our ambitions meet the opportunities presented by the evolving ways movies are distributed, marketed, and consumed by global audiences,” said Ruszkowski. “It is an honor to follow in the footsteps of an exceptional leader like Julien Marcel, whose contributions established this company as one of the most trusted partners in the cinema business.”

Reflecting on his departure, Julien Marcel commented:

“After many incredible years building The Boxoffice Company and shaping its growth, I am excited to embark on new entrepreneurial and philanthropic ventures. I leave with immense pride in what we have accomplished and deep gratitude for the talented team I’ve enjoyed leading. I am confident in the company’s future and will continue to cheer on its success as the CEO of its first channel partner, Cine Group.”

In addition to Ruszkowski’s appointment as CEO, The Boxoffice Company has streamlined its business lines under the following leadership divisions:

● Marine Suttle has been appointed Managing Director for Boost, The Boxoffice Company’s cinema marketing and digital services platform. Suttle will focus on the development, production, and maintenance of Boost’s digital ticketing and exhibitor marketing activities, delivering industry-leading websites, mobile apps, and e-commerce integrations for cinema chains worldwide.

● Charles Biberson will remain Chief Financial Officer (CFO), ensuring the group’s financial stability while overseeing all administrative functions of its operations.

● Guillaume Filliere will continue as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), leading innovation and technology development to ensure The Boxoffice Company remains at the forefront of business solutions for the cinema industry.

● Hasaun Harris has been appointed Managing Director for The Boxoffice Company’s Data division, encompassing the Pulse, Source, and Media brands. Harris will lead the teams developing, producing, and maintaining the world’s leading cinema showtime aggregator while developing business intelligence solutions for cinemas, distributors, and studios.

● In addition to his role as CEO, Stan Ruszkowski will continue to serve as the Managing Director of Boxoffice Networks. Launched in 2020, Boxoffice Networks is one of the world’s premier digital content platforms, encompassing over 100 channels on all major social media networks and amassing over 2 billion monthly views.

This leadership transition marks a new chapter for The Boxoffice Company as it prepares to launch new digital, marketing, and business intelligence solutions for the global cinema industry. With a combined staff of over 200 employees across offices in seven countries, the group’s new organization is designed to streamline its operations and better respond to market conditions and new opportunities.

“Our newly-formed leadership team is comprised of longtime employees at The Boxoffice Company coming together as part of a broader strategy to better support our expanding global business,” said Ruszkowski. “This new organization gives each of our divisions the autonomy to better respond to market conditions and client demands with cutting-edge innovations while ensuring the continued reliability of our legacy business activities. We remain fully committed to promoting the cinema industry at every level and look forward to better serving our clients worldwide.”

About The Boxoffice Company

With offices in seven countries and a team of over 200 employees, The Boxoffice Company provides industry-leading solutions in showtime data aggregation, digital marketing, e-commerce, and media platforms for the cinema industry. As part of the Paris-based Webedia Group, The Boxoffice Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, Mexico, Brazil, France, the UK, Spain, and Germany. For more information, visit company.boxoffice.com

About Webedia

Webedia is a media-tech company and a leading global player in digital entertainment. With over a decade of expertise in digital audiences and media publishing, Webedia collaborates with top creators, producers, broadcasters, and brands to develop unique content production and distribution processes across all platforms. Operating in more than 15 countries, Webedia’s activities encompass content distribution, media networks, creator management, and production studios. For more information, visit webedia-group.com