The Fifth Element Returns to Cinemas This Summer for 25th Anniversary

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element with a two-day return to cinemas on Sunday, June 26th and Wednesday, June 29th. As an added bonus, the screenings will include an interview with director Besson, plus outtakes from the film.

A passion project that took more than 20 years to bring to the screen, the film follows cab driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) as he discovers that the fate of the world is contained within the mysterious Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), who literally drops from the sky and into his life. To save humanity, he must protect her from the evil industrialist Zorg (Gary Oldman). The Fifth Element won three César Awards, including Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

The event will be presented in select movie theaters around the country. For a complete list of theater locations and prices, visit Fathom Events (www.fathomevents.com)